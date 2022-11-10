Ask Fauquier restaurant goers about their favorite Warrenton haunt — not for elegance or ambience, but where they like to go, relax, chill out over after-meal coffee, take family and friends. Café Torino is often the answer. Even better, the restaurant also offers authentic Italian food as good as any in a major city.
Like family-style restaurants in Italy, Torino’s ambience is deliberately casual. Tables are wooden, some long, some accommodating two or four guests. Patrons order at the counter, choosing from a handwritten menu hanging on the wall. The choices run to chicken, fish, veal and pasta, although a variety of sandwiches are available (and popular).
The chicken spinach, provolone and sun-dried tomatoes in a delectable cream sauce is memorable; so is the tilapia with lemon, butter and mushrooms. A glass case takes up the left side of the counter, filled with irresistible small cakes, tarts and pastries. These sell out early in the day, so dessert lovers are well advised to get there before afternoon.
Behind the counter stands Torino’s owner and master chef, Andrea Fererro. He wears a classic chef’s jacket -- white, high-collared, buttoned up the side. A shock of still-dark curling hair, lively wide eyes, an infectious smile that matches his ebullient personality. “How you doing?” he asks. “What can we get for you?” During lulls in the influx of customers, he wanders in and out among the tables, chatting with his guests.
Born in Savona, Italy, Fererro always knew he wanted to be a chef. At 15, he went to school to learn pastry making, then switched to culinary school to acquire a broader base. Most of all, he wanted to open his own pastry shop. At the same time, he was romancing a girl who happened to be bulimic. “Things got complicated,” he said. “I didn’t like her family; they didn’t like me. I learned that Fantastico in Warrenton {a newly opened Italian restaurant} was scouting around for a pastry chef. I applied; they invited me, and in December of 1992, I arrived in Warrenton.”
Fererro worked at Fantastico for five and a half years. There he met his wife, Amber, who was working alongside him. “He taught me to cook,” said Amber. Unfortunately, Fantastico began going through some tough times and decided to re-open in Winchester, under the name Violino’s.
Fererro moved to The Marvelous Market in Bethesda and spent a year at Café Milano in Georgetown. By then he and Amber had two children. They missed Warrenton, and Fererro decided to revive his early dream of owning his own bakery and restaurant. They located a suitable space in Rankin’s Shopping Center on Broadview Avenue. “We built it from the ground up, all by ourselves” Amber said. “The whole family got into it: painting, laying tiles, carpentry.” On May 24, 2001, the restaurant opened. “We had two employees then; now we have eight,” Fererro said.
Torino’s was an instant success and continued to build a devoted clientele until 2007, when things began going south in an ailing economy. By 2009, prospects were grim. “We tightened our belt; let employees go and did most of the work ourselves,” Amber said. After a few grim months, things began to pick up, and since then the restaurant has prospered.
In 2014, their chef left, and Fererro decided to do most of the cooking himself. In a transference of roles, Amber took over the pastry making. “The level of professionalism has gone up steadily,” said Fererro.
Lunch time at Torino’s is busy, crowded and interactive, as guests at neighboring tables strike up conversations with each other. “It’s all one big family,” said Fererro enthusiastically. “We serve well over 100 covers every lunch, and 60 at dinner, on the three nights we’re open.
“Most popular meals? “Our chicken salad is famous. Our Reuben sandwich. Foccaccia. At dinner, the filet of beef, the best you can find. You don’t need a knife to deal with it.”
What does he like to cook? “Everything. Fish, especially. I was glad Amber took over the pastry making; I feel like I can be more creative.” Dinner is a more formal affair, the wooden tables covered with starched white cloths, flowers, candles. But the casual, intimate atmosphere remains.
“So,” said Fererro. “I’m an immigrant who came to America and found love. I never would have had the guts to go out on my own, to open a restaurant without Amber. You know the saying, ‘behind every successful man is a good woman?’ Well, it’s true.”
Seventy percent of Torino’s patrons are regulars. “But we get newcomers every day,” Amber Fererro said. “And they are all sorts of people: students, bankers, Middleburg horse ladies, law enforcement people. Little kids.”
Despite the restaurant’s success and sometimes crowded conditions, the Fererros have no plans to expand. In fact, Ferrero, who owns the shopping center where the restaurant is located, is planning to close the restaurant as soon as he finds an appreciative buyer for the entire center.
He had planned to put it on the market several years ago. Then COVID flared up and forced the restaurant to operate on a carryout-only basis. Now that the disease is abating, the restaurant is flourishing, and the center is once again on the market. “Not selling for less than it’s worth, though” he said adamantly. “Then, we’re going to move somewhere warm.”
Does he plan to open a restaurant at the new place? “Not on your life,” he said. “Fifty years of cooking for other people is enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.