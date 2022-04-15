Shortly after opening its doors for the first time Tuesday, the small storefront of Bubble N.N Bubble, Warrenton’s first bubble tea shop, was packed with customers drawn by the Taiwanese drink that has become increasingly popular across the U.S.
Located at 20 S. Second Street, the shop offers a blend of Asian dishes, including pork dumplings, Ramen noodles and crepes -- both sweet and savory. But the centerpiece of the menu is the bubble tea, a sweet, milky jasmine tea mixed with chewy tapioca balls (also known as “boba”) that can also be ordered with jam.
The first day “was very busy,” said Lucky Zhu, the shop’s owner. “I appreciate the townspeople giving me a chance,” and showing support. Zhu, a longtime Fairfax resident who grew up in Taiwan, said she sources the best tea leaves from China and emphasized that everything – from the jam to the dumplings -- is made by hand.
The food, which includes Japanese and Korean-influenced dishes, is prepared by Zhu’s husband, Tony Lin. The eclectic menu, Lin said, stems from his experience cooking in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and American restaurants around Northern Virginia and combining his favorite parts of each food culture.
Zhu said that her young son’s love of bubble tea inspired her to open her own tea shop. She also said that her son was the one to name the shop “Bubble N.N Bubble.” When asked why she chose Warrenton for her new business, Zhu said that when she passed through the town for the first time, “I thought it was beautiful – it felt like home.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill was enthusiastic about the arrival of Zhu’s tea shop. “It’s exciting to see a new global cuisine option right here in Warrenton, especially one that previously required traveling to NoVa or DC to experience.
“We couldn’t decide what to try, so we went all in – ramen, salty crepe, dumplings and the super fruit tea. It was all delicious – real [Taiwanese] home-style comfort food, honestly prepared. While it was all good, the standout for me was the super fruit tea. Definitely see a lot of those in my future.”
