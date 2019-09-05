Production: Allegro image
Owner Lachelle Yoder is excited about the new venue of classes being offered at Allegro.
“Our goal is to offer quality instruction to students of all ages. Our theater instruction is designed to provide students training, leading to skills on the theater stage and in life. For adult students, it will provide skills for the theater that will also spill over into the workplace,” said Yoder.
Classes start Wednesday, Sept. 4. Instructors are Joshua Vest, Isabella Lash and Kayla Shoffner.
Acting and Performing
High school class on Mondays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Middle school class on Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.
Exploring Theatre
Ages 9 to 12 on Monday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Ages 6 to 8 on Thursday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Improv for adults held on the fourth Friday of each month, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Acting for Adults
Monday, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Technical Theatre
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon for middle and high school students
For more detailed descriptions of class offerings, visit www.allegrocsa.org/theatre. Contact 540-349-5088 or email lachelle@allegrocsa.org.
