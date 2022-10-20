Quentin Quant is a recently divorced father struggling to make ends meet on the $1,517 he takes home each month to support his family — son, Kirby, 9; daughter, Kayley, 20, a college student; and his 1-year-old granddaughter, Clarice.
Although he works full time earning $10.75 an hour, and the family gets $190 a month in food stamps, Quant struggles every day to put food on the table, pay rent on a three-bedroom house and keep the heat and lights on. Unexpected expenses, such as $50 for glasses for Kirby, easily tip the family’s already fragile finances into catastrophe.
“I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news,” a banker told Quant when he tried to get a loan using his 5-year-old car as collateral. “You have too much debt.” Defeated, Quant turned away. He had already tried to get benefits from the Department of Social Services, but the line was too long. The office closed before his turn came. He tried to pawn his family’s stereo but could get only $40 for it.
The Quants are fictional, but their plight is anything but.
Thirty to 40 people gathered Sunday at Warrenton United Methodist Church to walk in the shoes of people who work low-wage jobs that can make day-to-day life a never-ending struggle. “Bridging the Gap: A Faith Community Poverty Simulation” was sponsored by the Fauquier chapter of the NAACP and a coalition of area churches.
Participants were divided into “family” groups, complete with names and a backstory. Each family had to find its way through a myriad of challenges, including how to put food on the table, pay for rent, day care, utilities and perhaps one of the biggest challenges in Fauquier County — finding reliable transportation in a small town without the robust public transportation of a larger city.
Tables were set up and staffed to represent a bank, utility company, day-care center, pawn shop, payday loan store, social services, faith-based assistance and more. Family members visited the places they needed as they dealt with everyday problems and unexpected blows like a stolen purse.
When it was over, Lisa Jenkins, who played Quentin Quant, said she learned a lot. “Who can live on $10.75 an hour?” Even though many low-wage jobs now pay $15 an hour, that’s still not enough, Jenkins said. “We need to do better,” she said. “We are in a country of plenty, and you have people eating out of trash cans.”
Eva Pollard, who was daughter Kayley for the simulation, said it is easy for people who have enough money to pay their bills to assume the working poor just aren’t trying hard enough. “When people are already doing well their own selves, they don’t really care,” she said.
The simulation focused on families that typify average low-income households and the problems such families face getting by, said Clare Lillard, extension agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension who ran the simulation. “You are going to struggle, but that is what this is all about,” she told the participants before the simulation began.
The simulation was followed by a panel discussion on the problems people with low incomes face. “What we witnessed today was reality,” said Dr. Ellsworth Weaver, a panel member and president of the Fauquier chapter of the NAACP. “We cannot hide the fact that poverty exists. We cannot hide the fact that injustices exist.
“The question is, what are we going to do about it?” Weaver asked. “We should look at what we can do to make a difference,” he said. “Here is a chance for us to see things from a different light and make a difference.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
