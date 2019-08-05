The fair will feature rides by RC Cole Shows Amusements, along with numerous food concessions and games of skill. RC Cole Shows Amusements from Covington will provide the midway.
Cole Shows Amusement Company has been supplying amusement ride midways to fairs, festivals and corporate events across Virginia for more than 25 years. They most recently appeared in Vienna, Virginia, at the Viva Vienna Festival, the Fauquier County Fair in Warrenton, the Shenandoah County Fair in Woodstock, in Orange at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, and the Arlington County Fair in Arlington.
“We are extremely thrilled to have this fine show provide its amusements for our event this summer,” said Jeff Bailey, one of the organizers. “The fair is a means to cement relationships with friends and neighbors who are kept apart by busy schedules throughout the year.”
There will be live music on the midway each evening of the fair. The Joker Band will open things up on Wednesday evening, followed by CJ-tha-DJ on Thursday evening, Dark Hollow Band on Friday evening followed and the Dry Run Band on Saturday evening.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, the parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is on Fleetwood Heights Road and will end just past the fairgrounds.
Scheduled to participate in this year’s parade are two members of the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders; “The First Ladies of Football.” This year’s Redskins cheerleaders are being sponsored by Re/Max Crossroads -
Norma Mayo Bailey and Maria C. Fay.
Also scheduled to participate is the new Miss Virginia 2019, Camille Schrier, who was recently crowned, and Tim Smith from the television show Moonshiners.
Numerous prizes donated by local merchants will be given away on Saturday evening, along with $5,000 in cash.
Parking is free and there is no charge to enter the fairgrounds.
The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department was founded and chartered in 1951. The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary sponsored the first carnival in August 1951, later turning that responsibility over to the firemen in August of 1955.
Those interested may visit the website at www.bsvfd.com/about-us or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BSVFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.