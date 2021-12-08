Blazing the trail for future Scouts

The evolution of girls BSA Troop 360G happened naturally, but as with all “firsts,” there were some obstacles. But thanks to the efforts of 10-year-old Charlotte Kiffney, of Warrenton, and her family, the first Scouts BSA troop for girls in the Piedmont region is coming to Fauquier County next month.
It all started when Charlotte Kiffney tagged along when her older brothers, Owen and Eli, joined Scouts BSA in 2017. After seeing the kinds of activities they participated in, she expressed an interest. Owen was in first grade at the time and Eli in second; Charlotte was still in pre-K.
“When the boys started Scouting, Charlotte was still too young. Then when she started kindergarten, Girl Scouts was her only option, and we tried it for a little while, but it wasn’t a good fit for her,” said her mom, Amber Kiffney. “We are a very outdoorsy family. We enjoy hiking and camping and gravitate toward the activities offered by Scouts BSA,” she added.
In January 2018, Scouts BSA made national headlines with the launch of the Cub Scout Family Pack, permitting families to enroll their daughters along with their sons (in grades K through five) in Scouts BSA Cub Scout groups.
It was an easy decision for the Kiffneys. “Charlotte liked what the boys were doing and when it became available to her, it was convenient for our family to have all three kids in the same activity, since they share similar interests,” said Kiffney.
Kiffney became the family pack leader; a female must lead any Cub Scout troop that includes girls.
Since then, Charlotte has grown close to the members of her pack, who happen to all be boys. As a matter of fact, the pack made a pact; the boys told Charlotte that where she went, they would go, when they all aged out of Cub Scouts. Now in fourth grade, Charlotte will be too old for the family pack in about a year, at the end of fifth grade. “She doesn’t want to leave her friends who she has grown very close to over the years,” said Kiffney. Without a troop inclusive to girls available to her after fifth grade, Charlotte would have to leave Scouts BSA.
This past fall, Kiffney and her daughter attended a recruitment campout where they met Kathy Kulick, the chartered organization representative for Scouts BSA. “When I met Charlotte and experienced her energy and passion toward becoming an Eagle Scout and saw that there were no options for her in the county, I knew we had to start a new Scouts BSA Troop for girls.
”The effort was met with mixed reactions. Some Scout leaders felt that Scouts BSA should remain an opportunity only for boys. Kulick didn’t agree.“Our son, who is now 25, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2011. A family friend wrote to Robert Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, to request a letter of congratulations for him. Secretary Gates did indeed send a letter back. In it, he referred to all the awards and honors he’s received, but that none has meant more than being an Eagle Scout. He described arriving in Washington for the first time as a young man. Everything he owned could fit his car; he didn’t know a soul, had no money and no connections.
“But he had one thing that gave him the confidence he could achieve whatever he put his mind to: his Eagle Scout badge. And that ultimately led him to become the president of Texas A&M University, director of the CIA and secretary of defense for two presidents. Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout changed the course of that man’s life. Why shouldn’t it also be a life-changing opportunity for girls?” she asked.
The first week in December, she received the charter; in January 2022, Troop 360G will launch with Amber Kiffney in the role of troop leader. It will be the first Scouts BSA Troop for girls in the Piedmont District. Leaders have already received interest from local families about joining. The formation of the first female Scouts BSA Troop in the Piedmont District comes just one year after Boy Scouts celebrated the first group of 1,000 female Eagle Scouts in February 2021.
Before meeting Kulick, the Kiffneys encountered troops that were less accepting of having a parallel troop for girls. “It is unfortunate to see segregation in the Scouting community. Jim [Charlotte’s father] and I hope that when our kids are grown, we can tell their children how Aunt Charlotte helped form one of the first girls’ troops in Scouts BSA. We hope their reaction is surprise that gender segregation was ever a thing in the Scouting community,” said Kiffney.
Charlotte’s father agreed, “I am very excited that all three of my children are enjoying scouting and are working toward becoming Eagle Scouts. I am excited that Charlotte now has the opportunity also. Achieving Eagle Scout demonstrates the ability to follow-through with difficult, long-duration tasks at a young age. Regardless of where she ends up, Charlotte will benefit from this opportunity to grow as a young lady and leader.
”Girls ages 11 and older with an interest in Scouts BSA are encouraged to attend a Scout meeting held every Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier located at 169 Keith Street, Warrenton. Find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarrentonBSATroopCrew360/ or visit the website: https://www.troopwebhost.org/Troop360Warrenton/
