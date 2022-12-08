Some groups have already donated blankets for this year’s blanket drive to comfort hospice patients during the holidays.
Blankets for Hospice is holding its seventh annual blanket drive of new or newly made blankets for patients enrolled in ProMedica Hospice, formerly Heartland Hospice, serving patients in Fauquier County. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 13.
Beth Griese began the drive in 2015, following the death of her father. “He died of ALS one week after his 64th birthday while enrolled in hospice care for two and a half months. During those few months, my eyes were opened to some of the living conditions of people enrolled in hospice care,” said Griese.
Hospice care is healthcare that provides comfort for terminally ill patients of any age. It prioritizes end-of-life comfort, dignity and pain reduction. According to local hospice care nurses, the average amount of time a patient is enrolled in hospice care is three months. During this time, patients receive care in the comfort of their own homes.
While Griese acknowledges that some people are financially able to have caregivers in their lives to ease the burden of end-of-life care, she also knows that this is not the case for everyone. “Some people enrolled in hospice care do not have running water, clean blankets or enough food.”
During the first blanket drive, she gave Heartland Hospice 30 donated blankets to distribute to its patients. In 2021, that donation grew to 150 blankets. “We have donations coming from the Kettle Run High School Honor Society, Warrenton Middle School, Liberty High School and St. John’s preschool this year. It makes me so happy to see how the community is responding to this need,” said Griese. At the time of printing, there were 156 patients enrolled in hospice care in Fauquier County.
A woman recently donated 10 blankets to this year’s drive. Her mother received a blanket from Griese’s drive last year and has since passed away. “This donor said her mother was so appreciative of the blanket. It made a huge difference in her outlook on dying and gave her great comfort.”
“Christmas tends to focus on children and large celebrations with family and friends. Not everyone celebrates the holidays that way, particularly terminally ill patients who are experiencing their last Christmas. No one should die alone, especially during the holidays,” said Griese.
