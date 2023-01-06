From 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Afro-American Historical Association in The Plains will present a program about Blackwelltown, an historic African-American community in Midland.
The guest speaker for the virtual meeting will be Stephannie Addison-Mudd, a Warrenton native. She graduated from Fauquier High School in 1989 and attended Virginia State University. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mudd said she loves genealogy research. The session is one in a series called “AAHA Virtual Genealogy and Local History.”
Christine Lewis, community outreach coordinator at AAHA, said about the series, “The genealogy and local history Zoom events were born out of AAHA’s desire to make use of social media as much as possible during the time that many people were still isolated because of the uncertainty about COVID’s duration.
“During the previous year we accomplished this by joining The Piedmont Environmental Council in the spring to launch an interactive story map featuring the history of Fauquier County African-American communities, churches and schools. In addition, we held the Zoom events, posted information on Facebook, and uploaded videos to YouTube, all related to local African-American history.”
Speakers in the genealogy series are invited to discuss local genealogy and African American history, as well as other subjects that touch on the African American experience in Fauquier. The speakers come from a variety of social, economic and educational backgrounds, Lewis said.
She has been hosting the Zoom sessions since January of 2022. They take place every second and fourth Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Upcoming events and Zoom log-in information may be found on the association’s website at aahafauquier.org.
Blackwelltown
According to the AAHA website, Blackwelltown was originally named Manchester, and consists of 27 parcels of land totaling 830 acres that were purchased by formerly enslaved people and their descendants. In 1836, Elizabeth Fox Blackwell, the widow of Armistead Blackwell, inherited 43 slaves. It was her husband's wish that his wife would emancipate all of the people he had enslaved along with their descendants. Upon her death in 1859, 87 people were emancipated.
The adults were able to purchase the 27 parcels, but only after winning a chancery suit against the executors and administrators of Elizabeth Blackwell’s estate.
In 1866, the Ebenezer Baptist Church was founded in the home of Millie Blackwell under the leadership of the formerly enslaved Henley Chapman. Today the church building and its cemetery stand on property that was once part of the Blackwell estate.
During Reconstruction, Blackwelltown became home to a growing number of African American-owned businesses and institutions; their families made up nearly half of the village’s population.
Formal education for persons living in Blackwelltown began during Reconstruction. In 1893, Welford and Martha Butler and William E. and Matilda Boswell provided property intended for a school. Still, the community lacked a dedicated building until 1924, when a structure designed to accommodate two teachers and their pupils was constructed with funding from the Rosenwald Foundation, the African American community and the general public. In 1927, Amanda Butler was employed to instruct the descendants of 22 Blackwell residents.
The Blackwell School closed in 1962 when students transferred to Southeastern Elementary in Calverton. The property was later sold and converted into a private residence.
Blackwelltown family surnames include: Berry, Blackwell, Blue, Brewer, Brown, Burroughs, Butler, Byrd, Chapman, Coram aka Corum, Douglass, Ensor, Fox, Gibson, Grant, Graves, Green, Hawkins, Henry, Hopkins, Hunt, Jackson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lightfoot, Oliver, Mauzy, Moore, Neverdone, Parker, Pollard, Raymond, Robinson, Shevers, Smith, Stewart, Taylor, Thompson, Tyler, Walker, Wanser, Washington, Webster, White, Williams and Yates.
Lewis and Addison-Mudd are both descendants of individuals enslaved at the Blackwell farm.
