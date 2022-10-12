Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has notified the PATH Foundation in Warrenton that she will award the organization a $15 million grant, according to a press release from PATH.
“We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO, said. “We were completely taken by surprise that she was aware of the work we’ve done in the community and thrilled to have this validation of efforts we’ve made since our inception.”
The PATH Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation. The organization supports nonprofits and programs in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
Connolly added, “Our board and staff are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s grant and will use this significant gift to continue investing in our community, guided by our mission and strategic plan.”
Scott's first husband was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bloomberg estimates her current net worth at about $28.7 billion. She has signed a pledge to give away half her wealth before she dies.
In her pledge letter on the Giving Pledge website, she writes, "We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."
Since its inception, the PATH Foundation has invested more than $60 million in the community through grants, programs and partnerships and is providing another $1.5 million in grants to the community this week.
The organization supports nonprofits and government agencies whose goals for wellness and community improvement align with its values. The mission of PATH is to strengthen the health and vitality of the community.
PATH Foundation grant recipients must align with one or more core focus areas, including access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.
The PATH Foundation, originally known as the Fauquier Health Foundation, received funding and was renamed in 2013 following the sale of Fauquier Health System (Fauquier Hospital) to LifePoint Health. It then became a standalone foundation.For more information on the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org.
