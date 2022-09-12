Warrenton area churches will hold a Bible reading marathon in Eva Walker Park in Warrenton through Saturday, Sept. 17. The reading started on Sept.12; the event will continue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. A relay team of participants will read the Bible from cover to cover.
Readers for the eighth annual Bible reading marathonwill be members of local churches, including: Trinity Lutheran Church, Warrenton Baptist Church, Warrenton Bible Fellowship, Warrenton United Methodist, Veritas Church, Park Valley Church.
For anyone who would like to participate, Pastor Dennis DiMauro may be contacted at dennisdimauro@yahoo.com. Participants are welcome to stop by anytime to take part in the reading. “Come on by and we’ll put you to work,” said DiMauro Monday afternoon.
