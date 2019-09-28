Opened in March of this year, The Open Book in Old Town Warrenton has already become for many one of their favorite places on Main Street. The bookstore fills the needs of avid readers, curious browsers, and those who enjoy attending special events. Evidenced by The Open Book’s popularity and success, the literary arts are appreciated in Fauquier County.
The vision of the three owners of the bookstore, Cammie Fuller, Chris Granger and Rachel Sirene has become a reality with more than 7,000 titles displayed in decorative ways throughout the store. The colorful hard- and soft-back books adorn the shelves artistically with titles both familiar and new.
Among the adorable children’s books is “Bruno the Standing Cat” by Nadine Robert and illustrated by Jean Jullien. Nearby is “Ellie, Engineer: The Next Level” by Jackson Pearce. JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter The Complete Series” is front and center near the entrance, and around the corner stands Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Lost Art of Handwriting” by Brenna Jordan is in the middle of the store, barely visible amongst the many books. Titles not on the shelves may be special ordered.
In addition to offering what seems to be a whole world of books, events are popular and there is something for every age at The Open Book. Children’s storytime is every Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. full of stories, songs, and games. Pajama storytime takes place every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Children love being read to and as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was known to say, “There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all.”
School age book clubs take place at The Open Book from 5 to 6 p.m. Elementary students meet on first Tuesdays as the ‘Warrenton Mice Book Club.” On Oct. 1, “Crumbled: The Misadventures of Nobbin Swill” by Lisa Harkrader will be discussed by students in first through fifth-grades.
Book clubs for middle schoolers meet on the second Tuesday of the month, and high school students attend on fourth Tuesdays. An adult book club is held on the third Wednesday of each month, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next new book for adults will be discussed on Oct. 16 – “Labyrinth of the Spirits” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon.
“I was delighted when I learned about the adult book club,” said Warrenton resident (and Times Community Editor) Anita Sherman who came to the first one when they discussed Kim Michelle Richardson’s “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” She said, “It’s so stimulating to discuss titles that you might not otherwise pick up … many from Indie Booksellers Choice Awards … this bookstore is a true gift to the community.”
Classes take place for writers of all genres on the third Tuesday of every month at The Open Book. The evening lineups include tips on specific writing topics, discussions, writing prompts, sharing and critique time.
Upcoming book talks are by Erin Clabough, author of “Second Nature: How Parents Can Use Neuroscience to Help Kids Develop Empathy, Creativity, and Self Control” on Friday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and by Kara Arundel, author of “Raising America’s Zoo” on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.
A “Bookish Costume Contest” will take place on Thursday Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween from 4 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come dressed as their favorite book character.
Co-owner Granger enthusiastically remarked, “We are well received here. Warrenton is definitely a literary community with lots of active readers and writers.”
The Open Book is located at 104 Main St., Warrenton and is open seven days a week. Weekday hours begin at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. except for Friday nights with extended hours until 9 p.m. Saturdays The Open Book welcomes customers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information simply stop by The Open Book, visit www.oldtownopenbook.com, or call 540-878-5358. Many events are also posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
“The Arts Lady” monthly column highlights local performing, visual, and literary arts. Ms. Smyers teaches in the Arts Management Program at George Mason University and is co-executive director at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
