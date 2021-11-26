Best friends celebrate annual ‘cookie night’ for over two decades

Ann Dean and Ashley Faaborg met when they were students at Woodson High School in Fairfax County. It didn’t take long for them to strike up a friendship and start what would become their annual cookie night. Faaborg, who now calls Warrenton home, said, “Our first cookie night was Christmas cutout cookies with icing.”
As teenagers, the baking event always included a sleepover and staying up late. While the years have passed, they haven’t changed their cookie recipe too much – keeping it simple with chocolate chip and sugar cookies. They have experimented with biscotti and gingerbread houses, but always go back to the basics; the resulting treats are gifted to friends and family.
As the women got older and started their own families, the tradition grew stronger than ever. Faaborg said, “There have been challenges in life, but we always made it work every year. It’s nice that there is a tradition you know is going to happen.”
The women’s husbands and children are now part of the annual tradition; husbands are the official taste testers. The husbands even have their own mini tradition now -- a stop at a local brewery during the baking process. But they are always on stand-by to pick up forgotten ingredients.
Between the two friends, they have five children who have a decorating station set up for cookie night. The women said the kids get very into it and have fun with the icing and sprinkles. Christmas movies are also a must-have for the annual event; favorites include “Home Alone” and “The Muppets.” Faaborg’s 7-year-old daughter has her thoughts on cookie night. “I like that I give them to other people, and they are really yummy. We get lots of types of sprinkles,” she said.
Over the years, the evolution of their cookie hasn’t changed much, and Faaborg joked, “it’s the same old, same old cookie.” She said they are less spontaneous than when they were younger and always have to plan the official date. They also have tried pre-made dough to make things easier, but it didn’t quite work.
It’s not lost on the two women that the tradition they started in high school has turned into an important message for their children. “What started out as two girls doing cookies together has morphed into two very connected families with this important tradition. I think that’s really neat,” Dean said. “I hope my kids take away that it is important to put in the time and effort to maintain long-term relationships and traditions because it is very meaningful, especially after time.”
Faaborg has similar sentiments for her children. “I hope they remember the feeling of being together around Christmastime. Your family is, of course, your biological family, but it’s also the people you make part of your life.” Dec. 4 will mark 23 years of the annual tradition.
