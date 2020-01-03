For the past year and a half, Harry F. Burroughs III has been deep in research. “I owe a lot to the newspapers,” said Burroughs who read through old issues of the Fauquier Times-Democrat (renamed to the Fauquier Times) as well as conducting extensive interviews for his most recent book, “A Century of Keeping the Peace.”
One book has led to another. When Burroughs finished “The People’s Sheriff” in 2017 chronicling the life and career of Sheriff Bob Mosier, he knew another would follow. In that book, he details not only his personal friendship with Mosier but his professional support for him as an elected official.
“Bob Mosier is one of the finest human beings I have ever met and having him as a friend is an honor,” said Burroughs, who campaigned vigorously for Mosier when he first ran for sheriff in 2015 and again for his recent second-term bid.
“What I found when I was writing ‘The People’s Sheriff’ was that I couldn’t find a lot of information about Fauquier’s earliest sheriffs,” said Burroughs, speaking most notably of John Quincy Marr, who became the 46th sheriff in the history of Fauquier County in June 1854.
Retired in 2015, Burroughs worked for nearly 40 years for several members of Congress, served as the Republican chief of staff of the House Merchant Marine and Fisheries Committee, and as the staff director of the Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife and Oceans. A lifelong Republican and admitted “political animal,” Burroughs decided to start writing for himself after years of composing briefs, reports and speeches on Capitol Hill.
He hasn’t looked back. “I love history,” said Burroughs, “and there are some great stories to share.”
While predominantly focused on Fauquier’s sheriffs through the decades, Burroughs couldn’t help but add challenging, interesting and fun facts about what other folks and events were going on in the county during those administrations.
He notes in this book that since 1914, seven men have served as sheriff. “They kept the peace during two world wars, prohibition, the Great Depression, two regional conflicts, 911 and the Opiate Crisis,” writes Burroughs of W. Stanley Woolf (1914-1947), Samuel S. Hall Jr., (1948-1970), Luther Cox (1970-1983), Ashby W. Olinger (1984-1991), Joseph Higgs Jr., (1992-2003), Charlie Ray Fox Jr., (2004-2015) and Robert W. Mosier (2016 – 2023).
Fauquier has had its share of grisly murders and violence – many are described in Burroughs' book along with heartwarming stories about good deeds and funny mishaps – like a notorious peach run from Marshall to Rappahannock County, where fresh fruit left one county and returned a refreshing libation.
A memorable moment for Sheriff Sam Hall was when two thieves stole about $5,000 worth of property from Tom Frost’s garage. They were apprehended in California and Hall had his first trip on an airplane to retrieve them. Hall was thrilled when Sheriff Eugene Biscailuz referred to him at a press conference as the Sheriff of Virginia and offered to pay for all his meals and lodging. Hall served as sheriff for 23 years.
“I’ve got the good and bad in here,” said Burroughs fondly reminiscing about Dorothy Rust, who worked at Highland, and was named one of the Fauquier Times “Citizens of the Year.” She, along with others like Gail Barb, have served the county for decades. Burroughs said of Rust, “her whole interest was in helping people.”
Burroughs laughed recalling one practice that Sheriff Sam Hall had in the 1940s, long after prohibition had ended. “He was an avowed teetotaler …and would confiscate alcohol, smash it against one of the buildings in town and let it run down the street and into the drains,” said Burroughs, adding that apparently some citizens would take the opportunity for a few licks.
Burroughs is particularly proud of his recent work. “I believe this is my best book in terms of research,” said Burroughs who said the book is currently available on Amazon. “I may put it on Kindle at some point,” he added, “and I may approach the Fauquier Historical Society about carrying some copies there.”
“I like lists,” said Burroughs with a grin, “I find them interesting.” At the end of his book, he includes listings for the Fauquier Times-Democrat Citizens of the Year since 1975, mayors of Warrenton since 1852, commonwealth’s attorneys since 1903 and clerks of the court since 1881, to name a few.
The heartfelt foreword to Burroughs' book is written by Lora Mackie Jenkins, the wife of Warren Lee Jenkins, a former chief deputy, who served the county for 35 years. Jenkins died in 2012 and was given a glorious final send off by then-Sheriff Charlies Ray Fox.
Burroughs' other books include: “My Life on Capitol Hill: Five Decades Working in the People’s House,” “The National Wildlife Refuge System: History, Laws and Abuses of Power,” “The Congressman for All of Alaska, and “The People’s Sheriff.”
Harry is a member of the Marshall Writing Group. “It’s a great group. We share information and we read and critique each other’s work,” said Burroughs, who has no plans to stop writing. You can reach Harry Burroughs at hburroughs1977@gmail.com.
