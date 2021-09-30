Become a 'real man' of Fauquier County

When Carmen Rivera approached Fauquier Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach to become a Real Men Wear Pink Fauquier ambassador, he didn’t have to think too long before committing. “I have a mother, five sisters, a wife and three daughters. Raising funds and awareness for breast cancer was definitely something I could support, he said.
That was one year ago, when the community was only six months into the pandemic. “Things were definitely different last year. People weren’t out as much as they as are now and I wanted to have some fun with my fundraising,” he said.
The American Cancer Society, the organization that runs Real Men Wear Pink countrywide, asks participants to set a goal of $2,500. Maybach said, “I took a family photo and posted it to social media about what I was doing and that was the start.”
He said, “I made a pledge to dye my hair pink if I hit my goal.” Maybach made an appointment with Jenna Cooper at Wonderfully Made Salon in Remington 10 days later. “I couldn’t believe I hit my goal that quickly. I needed to up the ante and pledged to keep my hair pink for one extra week for every $1,000 beyond my goal.”
But Maybach’s wife Melea intervened; she suggested changing the $1,000 to $500.
The rose-hued commissioner of revenue raised nearly $5,500 and kept his hair pink until February.
This year, he’s upping the ante again. “I want to see if I can keep my hair pink until Easter,” he challenged.
Carmen Rivera applauds Maybach’s efforts and cheerfulness surrounding a topic that is close to many people. “Our State Farm Insurance agency has supported the Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society, which is why I was contacted to spearhead Real Men Wear Pink.” Her role is to recruit gentlemen to fundraise during the month of October. “It’s a light-hearted competition for a heavy issue,” said Rivera.
The event raised $28,000 in 2020. Funds raised throughout the month are put toward programs and services for every woman or man who is diagnosed with the illness.
The American Cancer Society states on its website that female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in 2020. Despite this, the death rate has dropped by 41% -- as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening.
Gentlemen who live or work in Fauquier are welcome to join Real Men Wear Pink. Women are also invited to nominate men.
Maybach said, “Campaigning [for the position of commissioner of the revenue] reinforced what I love about our community, the support and commitment that people have for one another. I see my role as commissioner as being accessible to everyone with questions and concerns. Becoming an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink was an easy extension of my role as an elected official to raise money for a worthy cause.”
Real Men Wear Pink will kick off with an event for participants from 5 to 7 on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Powers Brewery in Midland. The public is welcome to join the event; refreshments will be provided and alcohol may be purchased.
The person who raises the most money for 2021 will be named the Real Man of Fauquier. There is also an award for “most spirited.”
For information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/RMWPFauquier. Ambassadors are welcome to join even after Oct. 1.
