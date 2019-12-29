People living with dementia go to the grocery store, the post office, the movie theater, places of worship. They walk in the park, downtown and in their neighborhood. They dine out and shop for gifts. It is common that they are with someone, but sometimes they are alone. It may not be so obvious that there is a problem, and those with early onset difficulties often have the propensity to try and veil their illness with excuses or by withdrawing. But often dementia exhibits with a person doing something that may be considered “odd” because they are confused or forgetful.
Everyone can learn to understand what tendencies someone with dementia may exhibit and how to help them. That’s where Dementia Friends fits in.
Dementia Friends is a growing movement that started in the United Kingdom. It was developed with the goal of creating awareness in communities about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
The movement navigated into the United States beginning in Minnesota. Many states have followed, including Virginia. In the five-county region served by Aging Together there are more than 25 people qualified to be “presenters” of information sessions for those willing to be a Dementia Friend.
A Dementia Friend is someone who, through attending an in-person session, learns about what it's like to live with dementia and then turns that understanding into action. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends program to visiting someone who is living with dementia, every action counts.
A Dementia Friend can be a merchant, customer service rep, restaurant staff, law enforcement officer, service providers in any industry, coworkers, peers, friends or anyone in the community. One does not need to have any medical background or any association with dementia to become a Dementia Friend. All a person needs is the desire to help and make a difference, which is powerful for those living with any dementia-related disease.
Aging Together is encouraging everyone to become a Dementia Friend by attending a free one-hour informal session where they will learn tips on how to identify and help someone with dementia. Those interested may participate in one of the upcoming sessions in January:
Jan. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Dogwood Village
120 Dogwood Lane, Orange
Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m.
Reformation Lutheran Church
601 Madison Road, Culpeper
Jan. 21, 9:30 a.m.
PATH Foundation, second floor
321 Walker Drive, Warrenton
Jan. 22, 10 a.m.
Beth Car Baptist Church
Mud Road, Madison
Jan. 23, 10 a.m.
Rappahannock Library
4 Library Road, Rappahannock
The mission of Aging Together is, through partnerships, to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as they age. Aging Together serves residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
For more information, contact Ginny Biggs, county resource specialist, at 540-321-3075.
