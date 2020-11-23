Helen Wyckoff of CK Home & Hardware reported Wednesday, Nov. 18, that the Bealeton Christmas Parade -- originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 -- has been canceled. She wrote: "Due to Gov. Ralph Northam's updated COVID restrictions, the Bealeton parade must be canceled. Under the new ruling, no more than 25 persons are allowed inside or outside for any gathering. We will be notifying all the committees, media and participants immediately."
Mary Wilkerson, president of the Marshall Business and Residents Association, said, “Due to COVID-19, our parade will look a little different without groups or individuals walking, and without road closures as we will be doing a wave parade.”
She explained that parade entries will be driving through town Dec. 5 and patrons at local businesses and those at homes along the wave parade route will be able to view the procession. “We encourage those with floats and unique vehicles to register to participate. The number of participants is limited ... It is called a wave parade as onlookers would wave as parade participants wave back ... Some may choose to walk along Main Street as the parade drives by, but we ask all who are not in families/households to please social distance and wear masks.”
Marshall’s annual Shop Small Sidewalk Stroll will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Judging for Marshall’s fifth annual Make Marshall Merry Contest will be held Friday, Dec. 4.
At christmasinmiddleburg.com, Middelburg parade organizers wrote: “Without a dramatic change in our virus-impaired condition, we will not organize Christmas in Middleburg this year. There just isn’t any way to logistically engineer distance safety for such a large number of visitors.
“Instead, we will promote a Christmas Season in Middleburg, and alert everyone to all the activities worth visiting in Middleburg, after Halloween and through New Year's.”
A “reverse” Christmas parade is being planned for Warrenton’s Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Instead of processing down Main Street, about 30 floats will be parked in one lane on the street and vehicles will be able to file past the floats in the opposite lane. If more floats are expected, the lineup could be extended east to Clay Street to accommodate more trailers.
GumDrop Square, a popular annual event for kids to meet Santa Claus and shop for presents will be held at Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts beginning Dec. 5 and continuing through Dec 19.
GumDrop Square will be held on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Charity Furness of Experience Old Town Warrenton said, “Photos with Santa are free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. Bring your own camera.”
Furness added that a Santa's Secret Shop will be located inside VonCanon General Store also inside the Purple Pumpkin. Tickets will be sold at GumDrop Square inside Gloria's for $2 each.
