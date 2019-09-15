The Living Christmas Tree is returning to Warrenton United Methodist Church this year. Adults and youth (at least12years old) who love to sing and aren’t afraid of heights or close spaces, are needed to sing in the tree. Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights beginning Sept. 19, with additional Saturday mornings in October and November. Six free shows run Dec. 12 to 15 at 341 Church St. Call Alice at 703-754-8042or check out The Living Christmas Tree at Warrenton UMC Facebook page for details.
