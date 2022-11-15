“Those who sing, pray twice,” said St. Augustine.
In September, the Piedmont Singers embarked on their sixth choral pilgrimage, singing at five of England’s magnificent cathedrals and abbeys, among them the imposing Durham Abbey (the site of several scenes from the Harry Potter movies).
Wendy Oesterling created the Piedmont Singers in 1999. Formerly a chorus and orchestra director at Liberty High School, Osterling said, “We wanted to add a sacred concert to the festivities for Christmas in Middleburg, held yearly at the beginning of December. My idea was to give singers from all over the area an opportunity to sing sacred music that they might not otherwise have. And we got singers from as far away as Virginia Beach; people came from Frederick, Loudoun, Clarke, Winchester. Just all over. Sowe presented the Christmas portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ We had 36 singers and a string quintet. The following year we performed three movements from Bach’s ‘Christmas Oratorio.’”
Five years later Oesterling decided it was time to give the group a new name. “So, we changed from the Christmas Choir to the Piedmont Singers. ”Today the singers are outreach partners with Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains and Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville.
In 2005, Oesterling learned that the great cathedrals in England routinely used guest choirs during the summer when their own singers were on vacation. “So, we applied. I sent an audition CD of one of our performances to Wells Cathedral in southwest England, a church with a wonderful tradition of fabulous choral music since the 11th century. And they accepted us, and we went. It was a wonderful experience.”
During the most recent trip, the singers presented Choral Evensong at Durham Cathedral (home of the relics of St. Cuthbert and the Venerable Bede) and at St. Lawrence Parish Church in York (largest ecclesiastical building in York after York Minster). They performed at a lunchtime concert at Beverley Minster, home of the relics of St. John of Beverley, once Archbishop of York who ordained the Venerable Bede.
The local group also sang Choral Evensong at Ripon Cathedral and Holy Eucharist at Selby Abbey, with the Abbey Choir. Selby Abbey was the home of a Benedictine monastery until the Reformation; one of its glories is the “Washington window,” which displays the coat of arms of George Washington’s family, who were local residents.
Warrentonian Carol Cunningham said, “For me, the deeper meaning of the trip related to the honor of adding my voice to the echoes of the thousands of voices before mine that rang through those ancient cathedrals, abbeys and old churches. Monks from ancient times sat in those same choir spaces and worshiped God with song and reverence. The sacredness of that music and those voices seemed to me to be eternally present beneath those vaulted ceilings of old stone. It was humbling to think perhaps those human voices might still be heard down through the thousands of years if one could just listen closely enough. Perhaps the voices of the Piedmont Singers are now part of that eternal choir. I felt I was a very small part of something ancient and beautiful and sacred.”
Cunningham’s daughter, Janet Lacaden of North Carolina, used her time off from singing to investigate and explore. “Scattered around the city of York are 28 ceramic/metal sculptures of cats. They’re perched on the roofs of commercial and residential buildings. Several of us went on a quest to find them on our free day in York. We found 10 or 12 of them, I believe. “
The cathedrals and other great churches of the Anglican Communion in the UK and Ireland maintain a strong choral tradition, of which the singing of Evensong on most days of the week is an important part; it’s a tradition of more than 10 centuries.
“As is customary at Choral Evensong, much of the service is sung by the choir alone to special settings,” Oesterling said. “We have had the honor and privilege of making choral pilgrimages and serving as ‘visiting choir-in-residence,’ filling in for a week for the cathedral choir on holiday, at Wells Cathedral in 2007, Canterbury Cathedral in 2009, St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Dublin) in 2012, York Minster in 2015and Christ Church Cathedral (Oxford) in 2018.”
The choir for the 2022 Choral Pilgrimage included 19singers from 11 churches and 12 communities, including singers from Kentucky and Colorado. Todd Grivetti, music director at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Herndon, acted as organist for the most recent trip. Melody Harmon, music director at First United Methodist Church, Winchester, and Georgiann Toole, former music director at Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church, served as conductors. Oesterling and the Rev. Justin Ivatts, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, Berryville, were co-leaders.
The pilgrimage coincided with the period of mourning and thanksgiving for the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II. “We all felt it was a great honor to participate in worship and events with Anglican church communities during this historic time,” said Oesterling. “Several of our pilgrims signed books of condolence for the queen, available in the cathedrals where we sang.”
Looking ahead, The Piedmont Singers will present Christmas concerts featuring the exquisite music for the season by Ralph Vaughan Williams and other English composers of the 20th century. The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. at Grace Church, The Plains, and Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. at Grace Church, Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.