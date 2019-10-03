Ayrshire Farm, 21846 Trappe Road, Upperville, will host Fall Harvest Days designed to showcase their locally produced, certified organic, certified humane, heritage breed animals, including turkeys, cattle, pigs, rabbits and chickens. On Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy tractor tours, country crafts, live music and kids’ activities. This event is free and open to the public.
Ayrshire Farm heritage breeds on display will include Old Spot, Mangalitsa, Berkshire, Red Wattle hogs; Highland, Devon, White Park, Shorthorn, Charolais cattle; turkeys; chickens; chinchillas, and Flemish giant and New Zealand white rabbits.
Other farms in attendance with their livestock include the Skyfiber Ranch alpacas, Autumn Hill hogs with the Tamworth and Mule Foot hogs, Mike Eatinenne with his Barbados Blackbelly and Katahdin sheep, Hedgebrook Farm with their Jersey cows, American Heritage Farm hogs with large black hogs, Gale McLeod with Highland and White Park Cattle and Leicester, Longwool, Southdown, and Dorset Sheep, Red Crest Farm with Tarentaise cattle, AA Ranch with Texas longhorn cattle and Quail Run Farm with mini donkeys.
Vendors will include Walsh Family Wine, Winchester Ciderworks and Dirt Farm Brewing. Gentle Harvest’s food truck will also be in attendance serving several types of burgers including beef, lamb, chicken and vegan, hot dogs, salads and sides.
A mini store with Gentle Harvest, Ayrshire Farm and other specialty merchandise will join the vendor village this year. A Seven Loaves donation bin will also be available for guests to leave food donations.
Demos and activities will feature heritage apple tasting and beehive demos, a blacksmithing demo, carriage rides, face painting, hay bale maze, sack races, needle in the haystack games and pumpkin decorating.
A Sustainability Matters Nature Walk will take place each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will include wild edibles, native and invasive plant identification and medicinal herb use. The Sustainability Matters Worm Workshop will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Educational exhibits from the Fauquier County Soil and Conservation District, Land Trust of Virginia, Department of Forestry, Loudoun County Soil and Conservation District, Piedmont Environmental Council and American Chestnut Foundation will be on hand to discuss with visitors their work.
Musical performances will include King Street Bluegrass on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Old Town Tradition on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, The Ayrshire Farm Heritage Breed Festival will host a 5K run. Proceeds will go toward the American Livestock Conservancy. Tickets purchased ahead of time are $15 and include a T-shirt. Race day registration is $35. Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ayrshire-farm-heritage-breed-festival-5k-tickets-69033155025.
Guests will be directed to park in one of Ayrshire Farm’s lower fields before being transported to the main courtyard. Via the courtyard, guests can walk the grounds, tour the stables and catch the tractor tour of the 1,000-acre farm. Farm staff will be available for questions about Ayrshire’s operation and local, sustainable farming methods.
Ayrshire Farm’s Fall Harvest Days will be hosted rain or shine. Please dress appropriately for the outdoors. For more information, contact 540-592-7018 or visit www.ayrshirefarm.com .
