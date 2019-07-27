The Fauquier Community Theatre’s fall production is underway. Auditions for “Lost in Yonkers”begin Aug. 2.
“Lost in Yonkers”is one of Neil Simon’s classic comedy/dramas. Directed by Don Bachmann, also (the director of recent productions “Greater Tuna” and “Steel Magnolias”), the show takes place in the 1940s and follows the story of two boys who are sent to live with their no-nonsense grandmother and absent-minded aunt. The show is produced by Dawn Fansler and stage managed by Susan Larsen.
Auditions will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., with callbacks on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. Auditions will take place at the Hope Theater (Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton).
Visit FCT’s website at www.fctstage.org/main-stage-auditionsfor details about audition requirements, the list of character descriptions and the link to the online audition submission form.
Performances will be held at the Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available atwww.fctstage.org.
