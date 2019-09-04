Two local nonprofit arts organizations are holding auditions the first weekend in September to cast holiday productions. The Centre Performing Arts Company is auditioning for “The Nutcracker” and Fauquier Community Theatre's casting call is for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”
The Centre Performing Arts Company will bring to life the two-act classical ballet “The Nutcracker.” The holiday treat depicts a fanciful Christmas Eve in Europe when a young girl named Clara receives a nutcracker doll as a present. Tchaikovsky’s music paired with E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 fairy tale makes for a stunning production.
The one-day only audition for “The Nutcracker” will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lasley Centre for the Performing Arts in Vint Hill at 7112 Farm Station Road, Warrenton. This will be the seventh year in a row that local Kalie Lasley will be directing the elaborate production that takes the stage on Dec. 7 and 8 at Fauquier High School.
The cast will consist of about 40 children and 20 adults. With much excitement, Lasley said, “The Nutcracker is especially magical for children to be in; they have so much fun. Every year, the production gets bigger and better, bringing so much joy to the cast and audiences.”
American Ballet Theatre principal Cory Stearns will be reprising his role from last year as the Nutcracker Prince/Cavalier. Mark Rubin returns as Drosselmeyer and Julia Carlson will encompass the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy again. All other roles are open, and most require intermediate through advanced level ballet students.
There are also additional parts, for example the “party scene” is great for those who may not have ballet experience but as Lasley explained “have a background in ballroom dancing, acting or have pantomime skills.” For more information and to register for an audition for “The Nutcracker” visit www.centrecompany.org or call 540-905-8311.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”
Fauquier Community Theatre will be casting approximately 25 roles for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” to portray ages 8 to 60. Based on the play by Barbara Robinson, the musical comedy is about the children from the Herdman family who cause chaos as they try to participate in a Christmas pageant in a small town in the 1960s.
Those auditioning will have a choice of either Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 7,at 9 a.m. Auditions are expected to last three hours and will include reading from the script, singing and learning some choreography. The production team asks everyone to be prepared “with a verse and chorus from a favorite musical or Broadway number. It can be with tracks that you provide, sheet music, or a capella. Auditions will take place at Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.
The musical will be directed by Diane King, who emphasized, “an audition demonstrates more than just your singing, reading and dancing abilities. We will also be looking for how you relate to others, your ability to focus and follow directions, and your attitude. Although the Herdmans are unkind characters, the actors that play them must be quite the opposite!”
Performance dates for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 at the Vint Hill Theater on the Green. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays are at 2 p.m. For more information, to register for an audition, or to reserve tickets, visit www.FCTstage.org or call 540-349-8760. The musical is sponsored by NOVEC.
“The Arts Lady” monthly column highlights local visual and performing arts events. Smyers is an actress, arts consultant, and works part-time at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at debra@artsconsultinginternational.com or 800-754-4507.
