A sign that read “Free hot food” written in light green marker sat next to Theresa and Davyn Sykes’s mailbox, welcoming people to grab fresh food that the Sykeses had been cooking since the morning of June 23. A severe wind and rainstorm had devastated their Warrenton Lakes neighborhood the night before.
The couple wanted to feed workers and volunteers who were clearing the roads of debris or fixing power lines, as well as anyone who did not have power or just needed a hot meal.
“The last thing we want people to worry about is food,” Theresa Sykes said.
Once their neighbors saw what they were doing, they offered to join in the effort. Paul Brown, who lives across the street from the Sykeses, added noodles and vegetables to the bounty, and said he was planning on keeping it up all day Thursday.
In their front yard, the Sykeses set up a blue pavilion tent with a grill and two foldable tables topped with drinks, condiments and butane stoves. Tucked under the tables were to-go packages and napkins.
“We thought this was the best way to give back to the community, especially because our neighbors have been so good to us,” Davyn Sykes said. He remembered that when he lost his job as a chef at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C. one of his neighbors mowed his lawn as a sign of support.
A few weeks before Davyn Sykes was laid off, Theresa Sykes lost her job. The couple said that they did not have the financial resources to cook for their neighborhood on their own, and they are grateful that their neighbors helped and donated supplies.
They served around 10 people Thursday, and 20 people stopped by their tent, she said. The Sykeses also had friends deliver food to workers who could not leave their jobs.
Wednesday’s storm, which brought 70- to 80-mile-an-hour winds through Fauquier County, left the Sykes’s neighborhood with fallen trees and debris on the roads and in yards. The couple and their neighbors also lost power in their home.Power was restored at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Theresa Sykes said.
Steve and Stephanie Gilbert live in the Warrenton Lakes neighborhood about a block from the Sykeses. They were watching the June 22 storm out their front window when a tree fell within a few feet of their house, “So I grabbed the wife and headed to the basement,” Steve Gilbert recalled the day after the storm as they sat on the front porch with their granddaughters. Their son-in-law, Broad Run resident Michael Gray, was chopping up the four-or-so downed trees strewn around the yard.
Gilbert said the downed trees, one of which was completely uprooted, fell a few feet from their house and vehicles but did not cause any significant damage. Like the Sykeses, their electricity was restored overnight.
“We’ve got to count our blessings,” he said.
One family stopped by Thursday to donate two baby toys for the Sykes’s 20-month-old and grabbed some food on their way out. Josh and Karri Sesler, who live in Catlett, found what the Sykses were doing on the “Free for Fauquier” site.
“We’ve helped them out in the past, and they’re helping us now,” Josh Sesler said.
The Seslers brought two of their three children with them – aged 2 ½ and 3 months – and Davyn and Theresa Sykes worked like a well-oiled machine to prepare a hamburger with fries for the Sesler’s 2 ½ year old.
Then Davyn Sykses, wearing his white chef’s coat with his name embroidered on it, placed a couple burger patties on the grill for the Sesler’solder daughter, Bella.
“We’re going to continue to serve the community,” Davyn Sykes said. “It’s a small way, but in the future, we’re going to do more.”
While helping their community June 23, the Sykeseswerealso celebrating their third wedding anniversary.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmadi@fauquier.com
