As a James Bond era ends, a local author tells the real-life origin story of 007

As the last James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era hits theaters, a local author has told the real-life origin story of the daring and debonair fictional spy created by Ian Fleming after World War II.
In a new novel, Anthony Wells of The Plains, chronicles — with a fictionalized flair — the true events and real people that inspired Fleming’s famous cloak-and-dagger stories that went on to become a worldwide sensation in print and on screen.
A company in the United Kingdom has expressed interest in producing a television miniseries from the book, Wells explained, and he’s already received the first draft of the script.
Wells was uniquely positioned to write such a book. He is the only living person to have worked for British intelligence as a British citizen and for American intelligence as an American citizen, serving in both nations’ navies.
Wells never knew Fleming, who retired to his Jamaican estate after World War II to write novels based on his wartime espionage experiences. But he did know many in Fleming’s circle, as many of those wartime icons went on to mentor the next generations of intelligence officers, including Wells.
Wells’ new book, “Room 39 and the Lisbon Connection,” is his seventh to be published. It is set in the tumultuous years of 1940 and 1941, when Adolf Hitler’s armies had overrun most of western Europe, leaving the United Kingdom as the last free society in Europe standing up to the Nazi juggernaut.
Portugal was one of the few truly neutral countries remaining in Europe, but Nazi Germany was doing its best to change that, paying off its right-wing dictator in hopes of persuading the country to join the Axis fold. If that didn’t work, Germany could simply invade.
Either way, German control of the Iberian Peninsula would mean its U-boats would have the entire Atlantic coast from which to conduct anti-shipping operations that were already threatening to cripple Britain’s beleaguered war effort long before the United States entered the war.
“This is a time when France has fallen; the Nazis are controlling Europe; Spain is in Hitler’s pocket. … [Portuguese dictator António] Salazar is caught in between the whole bit,” said Wells.
This is where the “spooky stuff,” as Wells calls spying and intelligence operations, comes in. Fleming was then a young, wealthy, brash and cultured personal assistant to Rear Admiral John Godfrey, the head of the United Kingdom’s Naval Intelligence Division. Fleming was “not the typical Navy man,” Wells explained, but that gave him the unique ability to infiltrate certain circles of European high society, thanks to his extensive pre-war travel.
Prime Minister Winston Churchill was dedicated to keeping the Iberian Peninsula out of German hands — the fall of the peninsula would cut off British access to the Mediterranean and North Africa — and gave naval intelligence the task of making sure that wouldn’t happen.
“It’s a good story because it’s such a dramatic time in the history of the world. Everything is on the edge,” said Wells. “A lot of this has never been explored before, let alone the operation in Portugal.”
Based in Room 39 of the Admiralty Building in London, British naval intelligence was in 1940 frantically decoding intercepted German communications about U-boat deployment to break the submarines’ stranglehold on Allied shipping.
That, in turn, was made possible by the British codebreaking efforts at Bletchley Park, a converted country manor house where figures including Alan Turing, the father of modern computing, broke the Germans’ Enigma communications code. (One of the key players at Bletchley Park, Harry Hinsley, was later Wells’ PhD supervisor.)
It was from this room that Fleming, Godfrey and other British naval intelligence officers launched a plan to embed agents in Lisbon, Portugal to stay one step ahead of the Germans. If Hitler did invade the peninsula, the British team would have an extensive sabotage network in place to prevent a quick takeover, giving them the chance to seize strategic military and political posts before the Germans could.
The plan, led by Fleming and called Operation Golden Eye — a name that would of course appear later in the Bond novels and films — took place against a backdrop of near-desperation as the British tried to gain any advantage they could at a time when they were outnumbered and outgunned.
In the ensuing months, British and German spies played a complex game of cat-and-mouse to claim the upper hand. Operating in a neutral country at such a volatile moment, one slip-up could throw the weight of world history one way or the other.
“They were on the ragged edge, the British. They were clinging to the ragged edge,” said Wells.
Wells said that he wanted to convey what it would have been like to be in the room as the plan was being hatched and executed. “I thought, you could write a boring little history piece. But I think it wouldn’t have the same impact as a novel,” said Wells about his decision to write a fictionalized piece based on real people and events. “You capture some of the essence of the characters.” The format also gives Wells a chance to use the slang and dry humor he accumulated from his own decades-long experience in the intelligence services.
Using fictional devices allowed Wells to bring Fleming, in particular, to life in a way that foreshadows the Bond character he would later create.
In Wells’ book, Fleming takes his martinis shaken, not stirred, of course. At one point, Fleming beats a German intelligence agent in a game of high-stakes poker. As he did in real life, the fictionalized Fleming reports ultimately to a mysterious top intelligence official known only as “C.”
The fictionalized telling also allows Wells to portray what must have been the tortured minds of the real people whose actions helped to save the world from a Nazi victory. For instance, Wells especially focuses on the head of German military intelligence, Admiral Wilhelm Canaris, who — unbeknownst to his compatriots — had turned against Hitler and was feeding information to the British.
Canaris was executed before the war ended for his association with a plot to assassinate Hitler, so he couldn’t tell his own story about his role in aiding the Allied cause. In his novel, Wells gives him a voice.
“If [Nazi SS Leader Hendrich Himmler] could have his way, [he would] conspire to have me found what you and I know in our heart of hearts that I am: a traitor,” a fretful Canaris says in the novel to his real-life co-conspirator, the Polish spy Halina Szymańska.
William Stephenson, the effectively orphaned Canadian spy of Scottish descent on whom Fleming himself claimed was the main inspiration for the Bond character, makes an appearance in the closing paragraphs of the book.
Stephenson was instrumental in British efforts to bring the United States into the war against Hitler, eventually playing a key role in the two nations’ intelligence cooperation before and after 1945. (Fleming and Godfrey later assisted in writing the blueprint for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency’s predecessor.)
By the novel’s end, the tide of the war is turning as the Americans enter the fray. “The writing’s on the wall,” Wells explained.
Anglo-American cooperation is especially important to Wells in drawing lasting lessons from the events that inspired Fleming. Wells was, after all, intimately involved with intelligence operations on both sides of the Atlantic during and after the Cold War.
He hopes readers will appreciate how far that cooperation went to defeating Hitler — and by extension, how important cooperation among democracies is to opposing oppressive regimes around the world. “It wouldn’t have been possible to tell the same story [of the Nazi defeat] without Britain’s and the United States’ relationship,” Wells said.
In the end, it’s an inherently compelling story, Wells added. “Courage, determination against a lot of odds: this was one of the most dangerous times in history,” he said of the book’s subject. “People are waiting for the latest Bond movie to come out, right? But there is a direct lineal connection between the latest Bond movie and this book.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
