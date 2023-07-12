Photo_News_Fauquier fair preview_rodeo.jpg

 True Grit Rodeo roper Tyler Mawyer performs during the 2021 Fauquier County Fair. 

 Photo by Carson McRae.
Photo_News_Fauquier Fair preview_goats.jpg

Competitors chill out at the 2021 fair. 
Photo_News_Fauquier Fair preview_merry go round.jpg

Blake, 4, of Sumerduck, rides the merry-go-round at the 2022 Fauquier County Fair. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.