Fauquier Community Theatre’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is continuingitsrunonFridays,Saturdaysandweekends through May 14.
The musical,based on the movie by the same name, elicitedcheering and standing ovationson itsopening night,April 28.
AsDirector Matt Moore predicted,it’s “agreat big show with huge dance numbers and vocals, hilarious plot twists and characters and a cast with heart. Audiences will love it!”
Audiencememberscame from all over Virginia to enjoy the show. Woodbridge resident and localactressAmy Simms Treat attended opening night andsaid,"Such a wonderful evening of excellent music and theater. I laughed so much."
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”is set in the Frenchriviera. It features a delightfully jazzy score by DavidYazbek(“The Full Monty”) and was nominated for11Tony Awards. MTIdesignatesthe show as PG-13.FCT’s production includesa cast of 25 localactors.
FCTactorKen Wayne is in the hilarious role of Lawrence Jameson. With a long commute, Wayne had been waiting for the right role to return to FCT,and the rolecombines his comedic timing with his trademark "pitch perfect" vocals.
ActressSarah Bright plays theheiressChristine Colgate. Bright is new to FCTanda triple talent of acting, singing and dancing with an impressive resume.Jack Tessierplaysthe role of FreddyBenson. While onstage at FCT in many roles, Tessiershows a new side in the role with hiscomedy, antics and hilarity that bring lots of laughter.
The musical is produced by Mary Beth Balint. The music director is Cate Murray,andchoreographyisby Gabrielle Tessier. Costumes areby HeidiSantchi,withlighting design by Dan Martin and set design by DougBarylski.
Performances take place at theVintHill Theater on the Green, locatedat 4225 Aiken Drive,inWarrenton. Friday and Saturday performances take place at 7:30 p.m.,and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
