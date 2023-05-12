Dog parks have proliferated as safe spaces for pets and their owners to unwind, and Fauquier County is no different. But making the most of dog parks for you and your pup can take some preparation and planning.
Warrenton offers two dog parks that are open to the public. Vint Hill Dog Park, located at 4263 Aiken Drive in Warrenton, is a fenced spaced with plenty of shade and seating. The Warrenton Dog Park on South 5th Street is steps from both the Warrenton Greenway, which is perfect for a nice, long walk, as well as the shops and restaurants in Old Town Warrenton.
Here’s how to prepare for a visit to any dog park and what to watch for when you arrive.
Follow the rules
Puppies younger than four months old should not be around unfamiliar dogs, and that includes visiting a dog park. The same goes for dogs who have not had all of their shots. Needed vaccinations include canine influenza, leptospirosis and bordetella, according to the American Kennel Club.
Female dogs who have not been spayed may also need to be kept away.
Doggie visitors should already be familiar with basic obedience and everyday commands like stay, come and down. If your dog hasn’t been socialized with other pups, is aggressive or overly protective or reactive, it may be best that they also stay home.
Also, leave their favorite toys, treats and balls at your house, so you can avoid unnecessary doggy disagreements.
What to look for
Evaluate the dog park on your own first, to make sure the space offers a safe and fun experience. Inspect the fencing to make sure it’s secure along the entire perimeter so dogs cannot crawl under or over, through holes or around unfinished corners.
Gates should be secure, ideally with double gates for maximum safety. With two gates, owners and their dogs must close the first one before opening a second, discouraging accidental runaways. Be on the lookout for hazards such as excess trash, broken equipment and unattended dog poop.
During the visit
Keep a close eye on your pet the whole time they are enjoying a trip to the dog park. If you arrive when a large group of others is trying to enter, wait until they disperse before making your way inside.
If overeager dogs chase or play too rough, intervene to keep the animals safe. Don’t overstay, since a half hour or so is plenty of time for your dog to burn off excess energy. If your dog remains by your side or sits by the exit, that means he’s ready to go home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.