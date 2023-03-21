The Fauquier 4-H Food Challenge Team won first place at a recent District Contest held in Fishersville and will advance to further 4-H Food Challenge contests.
The team is preparing for a “beef challenge” at Beef Expo in Harrisonburg in April and then the State 4-H Food Challenge at Virginia Tech in June, according to a news release.
The 4-H Food Challenge is similar to the show “Chopped” but with a focus on public speaking. Teams of three or four youths are given a mystery ingredient and then have 40 minutes to prepare a dish using those ingredients, plus extras from a provided pantry. The teams also must prepare a presentation in which they discuss the nutritional value of the dish, preparation considerations, and food safety measures taken.
Ten teams competed at the District Contest, and they came from Augusta, Orange, Louisa, Fauquier and Highland counties. Members of the Fauquier Team, which they named HeisenBurger, practiced for several weeks before the competition under the leadership of coach Lisa Sierra-Davidson.
Lessons learned along the way in teamwork, public speaking, culinary skills, nutrition, and food safety helped seal their victory at the contest, the release said.
Fauquier County 4-H has a long history of success with the 4-H Food Challenge program and its 2017 team advanced to the National Contest in Texas after winning the state championship contest.
