The Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring“Swan Lake,”the classic talecomposednearly 150years ago by Russian composerPyotrIlyich Tchaikovsky,to theHyltonPerforming Arts Center stage in May.
Theballet was inspired byRussian and German folk tales and tells thelovestory ofPrince Siegfried andOdette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.
Siegfriedis turning21years old andmust choose his bride. To distract him from this task, thejester suggests he go hunting, and he happens upon the beautiful swan queen, Odette.
He falls in love with her, butthenlearnsabout theevil spellthathas been cast over her and her friends by the sorcerer, Rothbart.
Manassas Ballet Theatre’s cast of international dancerswillbring thistale of love,trickeryand betrayal to life onstage at theHyltonPerforming Arts Center. The show will feature livemusicalaccompaniment by the Manassas Ballet Theatre orchestra.
Four shows are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,May 19, 20and 21. Evening showsare set to begin at7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. Matinee performances are at 3 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofitthat wasfounded in 1983.Itsmission is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia byprovidingaccessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach and the highest level of training to the serious student.
The Manassas Ballet Theatreis funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince WilliamCountyand the City of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of theHyltonPerforming Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
