The 74th annual Piedmont Regional Art Show and Sale will take place Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. The annual church fundraiser begins with a gala on Friday evening. The art exhibition is open Saturday and Sunday.
The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $15 per person. The show and sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission is free, but donations are accepted.
The show and sale features more than 200 works of art ranging from oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, graphics, photography and art in other media. The art is available for purchase and judges will awards prizes to exceptional entries.
Judging the entries in this year’s show will be area professional artists Stephanie Chang, Linda Volrath and Patricia McMahon Rice.
This year, a “people’s choice” award will also be presented to the entry receiving the most votes from exhibition visitors.
More information about the event is available at piedmontartshow.org or at facebook.com/artshowgrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.