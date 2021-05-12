Art in the Burg returns to Middleburg this Saturday

With the recent loosening of outdoor restrictions, Middleburg’s biannual “Art in the Burg” festival is set to return for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The upcoming festival, which will be held this Saturday, May 15, will feature open-air galleries, street food and live music performances in a celebration of local art.
“[Our] outlook is for good weather and great artists, all outdoors with social distancing protocols in place,” said Mary Ann Burns, chair of the Middleburg Arts Council. “It’s going to be a great day.”
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a selected group of 25 local artists will display their work in tents set up throughout downtown Middleburg. Parts of Madison Street will be closed to traffic to create a pedestrian zone for the festival. The participating artists, whose pieces will also be for sale, work in a wide range of mediums -- from oil paintings and watercolors to sculpture and pottery.
“There weren’t any festivals for all of 2020, so I think people are ready to be out again,” said Ute Gil, one of the participating artists. “People do need art in their lives.”
A specialist in oil painting and “Art in the Burg” veteran, Gil will be showcasing her animal portraits, still lifes and other small pieces this Saturday. “I love coming to Art in the Burg,” said Gil “Being such a manageable size, visitors can spend more time in each booth, which results in more meaningful conversations.”
Laura Hopkins, a landscape painter, also enjoys the chance to connect with festival goers. “I get to talk to people about my work, what it means to me, and get to find out what it means to them,” said Hopkins. “I’m hoping that… people are going to be feeling more confident about vaccinations and be able to get outside and roam around.”
The upcoming “Art in the Burg” will also include the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Award.’ For this new competition, each of the 25 artists will submit one piece to the Middleburg Arts Council, and a poll on the council’s Facebook page will determine a winner. “It comes with $100 cash prize,” said Burns, “But it’s more about the bragging rights.”
This year has also seen the return of Foxes on the Fence, a fundraising project tied to Art in the Burg. Started in 2017 as a collaboration between the arts council and the Middleburg Garden Club, the project involves local businesses sponsoring artists to create small fox sculptures, which are then displayed around town and auctioned off.
This year’s Foxes on the Fence, which for the first time expanded to include hound and hare sculptures, has raised $32,000 for Middleburg beautification projects. The sculptures will remain on display throughout the festival.
“Aside from the money,” said Deborah Cadenas, a Middleburg Arts Council member and founder of Foxes on the Fence, “it’s about the attention it brings to the town and the joy the artists have in creating [the sculptures].
Gil, who has had some success selling her work over the course of the pandemic, is optimistic about the festival’s return. “Everybody has been sitting at home, looking at their bare walls and wanting to make changes,” she said. “They’re in need of something happy in their lives.”
