An Anytime Fitness franchise will open in early September in the former True Value building in the Bealeton Village Center, according to a June 24 press release. Richie Parsons, the owner of the Warrenton Anytime Fitness franchise, will also own the Bealeton gym. Construction is set to begin next week.
"The facility will include cardio, strength, functional, and free weight equipment, along with state-of-the-art fitness technology like body composition scanning and heart rate monitoring," the press release said. The space is 6,400 square feet and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
"The Bealeton facility will be nearly identical to the Warrenton facility," Parsons said in the press release, "and we will continue to maintain the excellent standard of service and coaching in Bealeton that our members in Warrenton have come to expect and appreciate." Personal training will also be offered at the new location.
Restrictions put in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic meant that gyms in Virginia were forced to close for almost two months. The new location, according to the press release, will be laid out to mitigate the spread of infectious disease. "We have also designed our equipment layout with social distancing in mind and will be compliant with any and all government regulations regarding COVID-19 from day one of being open,” the release said.
The release concluded, "There will be opportunities for prospective members to join prior to opening and more information will be available soon. Membership inquiries can be directed to (540) 340-4898 or bealetonva@anytimefitness.com."
There are more than 4,000 Anytime Fitness gyms worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.