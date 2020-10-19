Starting on Oct. 29 and running through Halloween night, White Horse Auto Wash will host its annual Haunted Tunnel at its Warrenton, Culpeper and Charlottesville locations, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.
The company has previously marketed the Haunted Tunnel as a family fun event to take part in before or after trick-or-treating, but with the current situation surrounding COVID-19, White Horse “views this as a great opportunity for customers to celebrate the holiday in a safe manner,” the company said in a news release.
District manager Garrett Giles said he is looking forward to the upcoming event.
“Events that provide a fun and safe environment for the community are going to be big during Halloween this year, and we feel our setup at the wash allows us a safe environment to entertain guests. This is one of our favorite events of the year and we are looking forward to getting started,” Giles said in the news release.
Tickets are $10, including an exterior wash, and can be purchased on the White Horse website.
For more information on the Haunted Tunnel or to purchase tickets, visit www.whitehorseautowash.com/haunted-tunnel.
In Warrenton, White Horse Auto Wash is at 111 W. Lee Highway.
