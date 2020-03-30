The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced that the historic Angus Brown House was sold on March 20 to a local preservationist couple, Nick Jenkins and Liz Billings.
Jenkins and Billings “have both loved the building for many years and are excited to restore the Atoka landmark as a private home,” according to a MHAA news release.
The Angus Brown House served as a longtime residence in the community, but in recent years it has housed several nonprofits, including the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, the Goose Creek Association, and the Land Trust of Virginia.
The Angus Brown House was built circa 1830 and is an important contributing structure for the Atoka Historic District, according to the MHAA>
The Atoka Preservation Society named the house “Angus Brown” because the South Carolina cavalry leader serving under General J.E.B. Stuart was wounded during the Battle of Upperville and nearly trampled to death while lying in front of the house on Rectors Lane (then, Ashby's Gap Turnpike Road). The house also sits immediately west of the historic “Road to Unison,” which was once a continuation of Atoka Road, running all the way up to Unison in Loudoun County. When the highway shifted to its present configuration in 1957, the road was officially closed, but it was noted on antebellum maps and continued to see local use after the Civil War.
The Atoka Preservation Society (TAPS) was a major force in preserving the Atoka community, according to the MHAA news release. It was formed in 1999 under the leadership of Col. and Mrs. Robert Newton, nearby Atoka neighbors, and was granted nonprofit status to acquire and preserve the Caleb Rector House where Mosby's Rangers were formed on June 10, 1863. Subsequently, they purchased the Angus Brown House to further preserve the historic fabric of the village crossroads. TAPS ultimately disbanded and graciously deeded both properties to the Mosby Heritage Area Association in 2014 to ensure continued protection of the historic properties.
“MHAA has been searching for an appropriate buyer for the property since 2018 and the enthusiastic couple answered the call, agreeing to a restrictive covenant which protects the historic exterior as a contributing structure to the Atoka village, as well as the original early 19th century interior,” the MHAA said in a news release. “MHAA will monitor the covenant and is thrilled that these active members of the preservation community have taken over the reins to rejuvenate the Angus Brown House.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.