It’s about 460 miles longer than the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail.
Doug Harpole isn’t fazed.
Harpole, the Fauquier County resident who regaled Fauquier Times readers with updates during his conquest of the Appalachian Trail in 2018, began the second of the so-called “triple crown” of U.S. distance hikes on April 7.
He’s hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, which is 2,650 miles from Campo, Calif., on the Mexican border to British Columbia.
The Amissville resident has had knee surgery since he did the AT and is four years older at age 61, but his wife, family and friends expect the unflappable, composed, well-prepared and highly knowledgeable Texas native to make it.
So far Harpole has been hiking northbound for over two weeks and recently approached San Jacinto Peak, a 10,800-foot mountain just west of Palm Springs, Calif.
“Most of the trail has been at 3,000 to 4,000 feet elevation,” he said. “The high temp so far is 104, the low 36. It’s very, very windy every day. But I really think the weather has been great. Finding water takes a lot of time and attention.”
The Pacific Crest Trail, which follows the inland mountain crests of California, Oregon and Washington, requires five or six months. Snowy passes must be crossed, re-supply can be difficult and water sources can be infrequent.
Although the PCT encompasses more miles than the Appalachian Trail, many hiking gurus say it’s less taxing. The AT is famous for pounding the body with its constant ups and downs and is considered steeper and more rugged.
The surface of the PCT is rockier, but many consider it easier to hike, with longer daily mileages achievable.
Harpole, who has a master’s in wildlife ecology from Virginia Tech, was continually fascinated by the flora and fauna on the AT.
Now his mind is on overdrive on the much drier PCT.
“Photos just don’t do it justice,” he wrote in an email. “Lots of wildlife and plants and magnificent mountains. Have identified four snake species, four lizards and over 30 birds.”
He’s hiking with a friend, Nadine Bruhn, 36, of Denmark, he met in 2018 while hiking the AT.
“It’s been a pretty incredible week. We had planned to start with low daily mileage but have averaged about 14 miles per day, with a high of 20,” Harpole said.
“We passed through Julian, and there were many hikers. But it still seems less crowded than the Appalachian Trail. I’ve met two Danes, five Canadians, two Aussies, a few Dutch, and a bushel of Germans.”
Harpole planned on doing the PCT in 2020, but the pandemic resulted in it being closed for thru-hikers.
Look for more reports in upcoming issues.
