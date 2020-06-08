For the first time in recent memory, Fauquier County was among the top 10 in Virginia for turkeys harvested during the spring gobbler hunting season. Hunters in the county killed 370 birds this year, up 11% from the previous year.
Virginia as a whole nearly set a record, with 20,525 birds taken across the commonwealth, just fractionally fewer than the record set in 2015. The spring season ran this year from April 11 through May 16, with a Youth & Apprentice weekend on April 4 and 5.
Spring is mating season for turkeys. Males, referred to as gobblers because of their distinct call, roam far and wide looking to breed with hens. Turkeys of either sex are fair game during a short season in the fall, but in spring only gobblers – or occasionally, a rare bearded hen - can be taken. Each hunter is limited to a total of three birds over the fall and spring seasons.
According to local hunters and the Virginia Department Game and Inland Fisheries, the ongoing pandemic played a major role in the increased harvest numbers as more people stayed close to home and had more time to hunt.
Mark Jenkins, of Catlett, said he caught the turkey hunting “bug” about a decade ago. He is currently the president of Gray Ghost Gobblers, the Fauquier chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, an advocacy group for conservation and hunting. He was in the woods every morning of this spring turkey season.
Jenkins said that he thought the pandemic definitely increased the number of hunters in the woods this spring, but other factors played a role as well. Through his involvement with the NWTF, he has noticed an increase in turkey hunting’s popularity in recent years.
The number of turkeys in the woods was another major factor, he thinks. “This year I’ve seen more birds than I’ve ever seen,” he said. He added that he has seen an increase in the number of game animals in the state, especially since the 1980s. “We absolutely live in ‘the good old days’ now,” he said of the current health of game populations.
Part of the joy of turkey hunting, he said, was the unique challenge. “We are definitely seeing more birds, but they definitely aren’t any easier to hunt – that’s for sure. … They still humble you.”
Hunters usually attract turkeys by imitating hen vocalizations with any one of a range of calls, eliciting a response call from a gobbler who wants to mate. However, in areas with high hunting pressure from predators or roaming gangs of jakes – 1-year-old males who will sometimes attack older gobblers competing for hens – gobblers quickly become reluctant to give away their position. They become more wary of pursuing calling hens – or hunters. Turkeys are, in a word, smart.
Katie Martin, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said that turkey populations in the state have increased significantly during the previous two decades. “Habitat improvements, shortened seasons (fall seasons, primarily to protect hens), improved nest success, and some unknowns have led to some of the highest populations of turkeys we’ve ever experienced,” she said.
Fauquier County has a “moderate” turkey population based on the number of birds per square mile of habitat, she said. Overall, the northern Piedmont region had a turkey population increase of about 6% through 2018, although that growth may have declined because of poor brooding conditions in 2018.
The viability of eggs and chicks varies by year. “We actually had predicted 2020 to be a ‘down’ harvest year due to 2018 being one of the lowest brood production summers on record. But we couldn’t predict or plan for COVID-19!” Martin explained. The brooding season in 2019, on the other hand, was especially good.
Heavy spring rainfall, like much of Virginia experienced in 2018, is one of the greatest threats to turkey reproduction. Hens nest with their eggs on the ground, making them susceptible to flooding, and to predators like racoons, foxes and coyotes.
Kyle Ott, a Bealeton resident who is 30 states in to completing the U.S. “Super Slam” – killing a turkey in each state – said that he was not surprised by the near-record harvest numbers this year, but that he had hoped they would be lower. In every state he hunted this year, he said, harvest numbers were at historic highs “in contrast to decreasing turkey populations” overall.
He is concerned that a combination of a proportionally high number of jakes killed this year – something Martin mentioned as well – and heavy rainfall in some areas this spring might threaten the health of turkey populations going forward.
Ott said that he is still observing gobblers with hens in the beginning of June, meaning that many hens most likely lost their eggs and were seeking to breed again. “The best hope of a good hatch [this year] is the breeding happening right now,” he said in a June 3 interview.
In general, “these [harvest] numbers are not reflective of a turkey population explosion,” he said. Instead, the numbers are “exclusively reflective of increased hunter effort.” Anecdotally, his experience this spring was that hunter pressure, even on weekdays, was far higher than normal. “Every weekday was a weekend, and every weekend was a circus. It was crazy.”
Virginia, he said, might be in a better position than some other states going forward, but he hopes that the state takes measures to protect the turkey population in the long term. “Personally, I’d like to go to a two-bird bag limit and a three- to four-week season,” he said.
Jeremy Booth, who lives in Stafford County but hunts regularly in Fauquier and at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, said that he also witnessed a significant increase in hunting pressure. “The numbers [of hunters] on Quantico this year were unbelievable,” he said. “It was wild. Areas were full almost every day of the season.”
He saw a large increase in the number of jakes compared to last year, which tracks with VDGIF data on the 2019 breeding season. The threat of groups of jakes and the increased hunting pressure meant that, for the most part, gobblers were reluctant to be as vocal as usual. “After opening day, it was like someone turned off a switch,” he said.
Through perseverance, Booth was able to fill his tag this year and helped several other hunters, including his nephew, bag some of their own.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
