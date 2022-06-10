The 169th Upperville Colt and Horse Show runs through Sunday, June 12, at the historic Grafton and Salem farms, with hunter and jumper classes every day starting at 8 a.m.
Certified as a "heritage horse show" by the U.S. Equestrian Federation, the headline event is the Sunday, June 12 Upperville Jumper Classic, with a four-star international rating as the region's richest horse event with a $216,000 purse.
Also Sunday are young horse in-hand classes and the popular Horses and Horsepower classic car show.
Admission is free every day.
Complete details, show history, archival photos, a free live stream link and a live link to results are at upperville.com.
