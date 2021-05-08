You have permission to edit this article.
American Legion looking for volunteers for 'Flags In' project to honor veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_memorial flags 3_052020.jpg

Kathleen Caron was one of 70 volunteers who placed flags by the graves of fallen soldiers at the Warrenton Cemetery during the Flags In project in 2019.

 TIMES STAFF PHOTO/ROBIN EARL

The John D. Sudduth American Legion Post 72 will once again sponsor the “Flags In” project to honor U.S. military veterans buried in the Warrenton Cemetery. The project is set to be launched before Memorial Day (May 31), according to Claude Davenport, commander of the American Legion post.

On Saturday, May 22, starting at 9 a.m., small groups of volunteers will meet at the cemetery to place U.S. flags on the more than 920 graves of identified veterans interned there. “The U.S. flags will remain at the grave sites during the Memorial Day period to allow visitors and family members time to honor their loved one with this show of respect,” said Davenport in a letter to the community.

Volunteers from Warrenton and Fauquier County civic, church and youth groups are encouraged to participate. Lulu Baer is the post’s point of contact for those who would like to volunteer. She may be reached at flagsin72@gmail.com. Potential volunteers may also call the post at 540-347-7740.

Volunteers will also be needed to recover the flags on June 5.

