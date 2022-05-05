The American Heart Association is partnering with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area through May 26. The month-long virtual event asks teams of cyclers to log their hours through the heart association’s app, raising money through sponsors for each minute ridden. (For participants who do not want to cycle, any sustained exercise can be counted.)
“Heart complications, heart attacks and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, director of marketing and public relations for Fauquier Health and a team captain for CycleNation. The event allows community members to form teams and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.
Kelly Yoder, director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a team captain for the virtual event as well. She said, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
All teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. Team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise.
Rich Pinson, director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton; the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date, there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register an organization as a team, visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=6293.
Once a team is registered, it can set a donation goal and start recruiting riders. There is no limit on the number of riders, and any monetary donation counts toward the group total.
The funds raised from the event go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
