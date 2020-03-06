Under the instruction of seasoned Allegro vocal instructor Bob Swift, and Allegro’s career counselor, Cecilia Dohm, 16-year-old tenor Mikey Goltry was given the opportunity to audition for the Washington National Opera’s Summer Opera Institute, a competitive summer program at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Goltry auditioned next to the best high school vocalists in the world, said a press release.
He received a scholarship to the three-week summer program that brings passionate, dedicated young musicians together in the nation's capital to experience opera in a professional and nurturing environment that only a world-class opera company can provide, said the release.
Aspiring classical singers thrive from Washington National Opera Institute's intense and focused curriculum, which prepares students for college performance programs and beyond. A culminating performance is set for June at The Kennedy Center on the Millennium Stage.
About Allegro
Allegro offers private lessons, musical theatre, orchestra, choir and vocal ensembles, music therapy, creative aging, music academy for the blind, recording arts, literacy, visual arts and workshops.
The nonprofit is focused on giving back to the community and bringing the arts to life. Allegro aims to increase art appreciation and participation within the community and within families. Visit www.allegrocsa.org for information.
