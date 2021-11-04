You have permission to edit this article.
Allegro Community Players present ‘Annie the Musical’

Annie the Musical

“Annie the Musical” will be on stage at Liberty High School for six performances in November.

The Allegro Community Players of Warrenton will present "Annie the Musical" Nov. 12 to 14 and 19 to 21. Fridays and Saturdays, the show will start at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 4 p.m. All performances will be in the auditorium at Liberty High School in Bealeton.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for adults 65 and older and children aged 4 to 10; children under 4 are free. Visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/7891/AllegroCommunitySchooloftheArts to buy tickets.

At the Nov. 14, 20 and 21 performances, Girl Scouts will be taken on a backstage tour prior to the performance. They will get a chance to see the costumes, props, meet the cast (and Sandy the dog), and will be invited on stage to learn a dance routine from the show. Each participating Girl Scout will receive a patch.

The deadline to register for the special tour is Nov. 8. For more information or to register, complete the form that may be found at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/7891/AllegroCommunitySchooloftheArts and return to bella18318@gmail.com.

