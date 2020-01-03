Welcome to 2020 with new choices to participate in the arts. Community theatre offers ways for all levels of talent to join in the fun! Fauquier Community Theatre is celebrating its 42nd year of inspiring people of all ages to participate in theatre and enhancing the cultural life of the community. Musicals are some of the most meaningful and fun opportunities to experience. In age order, here is a listing of ways to take center stage as the new year begins.
“Disney’s Frozen, Jr.”
Fauquier Community Theatre has chosen “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” as its annual youth production for ages 7 to 17. The production is based on the 2018 Broadway musical about Elsa and Anna at three different ages, as they experience the magical land of Arendelle. Other favorites include Sven and Olaf, of course, and the musical includes the songs from the animated film plus five new ones.
Auditions for the enchanting musical are on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon, and also 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required and choice for time slots are available at www.FCTstage.org.
Auditions will take place at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Please note that callbacks will be by invitation only and will take place on Sunday, March 1, between 2 and 5 p.m. Performances for “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” will be presented on Fridays and weekends between June 13 and June 28. Tickets for reserved seating are available online.
“The Addams Family Young@Part”
Summer Theatre Camp at Fauquier Community Theatre is two weeks long and this year will result in youth ages 11 to 18 producing the musical “The Addams Family Young@Part.” The favorite characters created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, best known from the 1964 television show “The Addams Family” are back, including Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Lurch in this fun wacky musical. The difference is now Wednesday is grown up and is at the center of this musical comedy as she begins dating a boy from a more traditional family than hers.
Registration for summer musical camp is open now online at www.FCTstage.org. Space is limited and early registration is suggested. The Addams Family summer camp will take place July 20 through July 31: Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Performances will be presented on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
Summer camp and shows will take place at the Vint Hill Theatre on the Green located at 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton.
“Jesus Christ Superstar”
Auditions for ages 17 and older for Fauquier Community Theatre’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will take place on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The casting call will take place at the John Barton Payne building, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton. The 1970’s rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice is based on the Gospel’s last week of Jesus’s life.
Pre-registration for auditions is required at www.FCTstage.org. For planning purposes, please note that callbacks will be held by invitation only on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in Warrenton. Performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May 1 to 17. Tickets for reserved seating are available at www.FCTstage.org.
Fauquier Community Theatre is a nonprofit that enriches and entertains a range of audiences through a variety of live theatre productions. Cultivating an appreciation of the performing arts, FCT provides rewarding and memorable aesthetic experiences to its participants and audiences alike.
“The Arts Lady” monthly column highlights local arts. Smyers holds a master’s degree in arts management from George Mason University and teaches in the program. She is an actress, consultant, and works part-time at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.