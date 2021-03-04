Air Force veteran survives cardiac arrest after quick intervention at local gym

Dan Brant, 51, of Warrenton, is a commercial airline pilot and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. On the morning of Monday, Feb. 22, he dropped the kids off at school and went to work out at Old Town Athletic Club, as he does almost every day when he’s not away for work.
His wife, Lindsay Brant, said her husband was a model of health; he worked out five to six times a week, had healthy levels of cholesterol and no issues with high blood pressure. For the past couple of weeks, he had experienced minor shortness of breath when he was working out, but he didn’t think much of it. Still, just to be sure, he had a doctor’s appointment at noon on Feb. 22.
But that morning, he collapsed on the gym floor.
“A member actually noticed that Dan was on all fours – he had been jumping rope,” explained OTAC owner Kim Forsten. “It almost sounded like he was choking.”
Two gym members – both of whom had experience as emergency first responders – immediately jumped into action and started chest compressions. OTAC employee Bill Meadows called 911 while another employee, trainer Merv Marks, rushed to get the automated external defibrillator that is on site for just such an occasion.
Marks used the defibrillator twice on Brant and he started breathing again. “The AED is a wonderful thing because you hook it up and it pretty much tells you exactly what to do,” Forsten said.
The rescue squad arrived “within minutes,” Forsten said, and rushed him to Fauquier Hospital.
Brant’s wife got the call about her husband little after 8 a.m. and rushed to the gym. On the phone, paramedics told her his condition was stable, but she didn’t realize at the time how serious the episode could have been.
“I thought ‘stable’ was sitting up and talking,” she said. Instead, her husband was still unconscious, with his mouth open when she arrived. “Of course, I panicked.”
A fire and rescue official explained to her that her husband had “just dropped.” There was no immediate warning. (Dan Brant, for his part, doesn’t remember anything between when he collapsed and when he woke up in the hospital.)
Later, doctors explained her husband had an 80% blockage of a main artery – the left anterior descending (LAD) artery -- only 6 to 12% of people survive such a severe episode outside of a hospital. This particular blockage is often called a “widow maker.”
“Because it serves such a big portion of the heart, the LAD artery is a particularly dangerous place to get a clot,” notes an explainer published by the Cleveland Clinic.” A lot of damage can be done to the heart muscle if blood flow isn’t restored quickly,”
Lindsay Brant credited the quick actions of the people around her husband that morning for saving his life.
“For me, I’m so thankful for everyone at Old Town because they really stepped in – because they saved his life,” she said. She is also thankful the episode didn’t occur when he was flying or when he was at a far-off hotel room by himself between flights.
At Fauquier Hospital, doctors found the blockage but said there was no permanent brain or heart damage because he was treated so quickly by those at the gym, said Lindsay Brant. After a stent was placed in his artery, he was released from the hospital the next day and he is recovering at home.
Lindsay Brant urged anyone experiencing even minor symptoms of possible heart problems to get checked out as soon as possible.
“We think we’re healthy; nothing could go wrong,” she said. “It’s just those little signs that you should pay attention to. … It was a matter of basically life or death.”
It will be at least a few months before her husband is able to fly again – there’s a process pilots must go through after a heart attack to get cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration – but the Brants are hopeful they can resume normal life soon.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
