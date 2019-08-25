If I had to guess, you chose to read this article because you were born somewhere between 1946 and 1964? Or perhaps your parents were born then, and you wish to deem some sage advice for them? Personally, I put myself in the “Last of the Baby-Boomers” category being born in 1964. Either way there are 75 million boomers right now-adults between the ages of 54 and 72. On the flip side of the spectrum, Millennials and Generation Y folks will soon be passing us by as far as numbers go. However, our life expectancy has gone up to well into our 80s and therefore living with ease and grace is essential to keep us moving.
Functional aging is a hot topic and a huge market right now. We have places to go and people to visit. We have activities to cross off our bucket-list and events we wish to be a part of while we still can. Whether you plan to climb Mount Everest Base Camp with me this fall or want to travel to the Galapagos Island with your grandson while being able to keep up, your mobility and strength are important to sustain an active lifestyle.
Truthful tidbit: I did not do my first headstand or pull-up until I turned 50. Call me a late bloomer but timing is an individual thing and my courage to even attempt these activities developed over the years. Sometimes it truly is our fear that holds us back from growing stronger or trying something new. Perhaps an event happened in our life that left an unpleasant feeling and we don’t wish to re-visit that feeling again. A past fall, for example, can change your outlook on trying something new. We’ve all had a fall at some point, but as our body ages, the post-fall repercussions can stack up.
As a professionally trained dancer in my 20s, I was able to increase speed and power while keeping tempo with tap, jazz and ballet, and even if I got caught up in my own two feet, I bounced right back up again. As a first-degree black belt in the art of taekwondo, I was taught how to fall as our drills over and over included big mats to cushion our bones and muscles along the way. Quick reflex muscles are strengthened along with breathing exercises to assist the fear that can come over you while sparing another student or performing beautifully flowing forms. I began that training in my 30s after having all three of my children, so they trained with me a bit. Upon my 40th birthday I did what other “mid-life” people do-jump out of an airplane, with a parachute and of course an instructor. I loved that so much I wanted to do it annually! Now in my 50s what was left? Oh right, headstands and pull-ups. Falling has happened while learning these practices as well as during some yoga poses. After all, practice is how we learn and falling down is how we get stronger. Bounce back up and find some forgiveness for yourself, and grace.
Along the way we want to continue doing what we love to do, right? Playing golf, tennis, hiking, biking, dancing, going on adventurous vacations, gardening and forever fluffing up the nest are all ways we connect, maintain vitality and continue to enjoy our lives. Feeling good is important and so is honoring your beautiful body. Remember to drink enough water, get plenty of sleep and eat as organically as possible. These are all necessary ingredients to sustain your amazing machine. It is never too late, by the way, to learn how to implement these important steps. One step at a time we get to the top of a mountain, learn a new dance for our child’s wedding or build up to strength training and balance improvement.
So, to wrap up Monica’s Secret to aging with ease and grace: Once again, it’s as easy as A, B, C:
- Choose an attitude of gratitude; fall down and be grateful to get back up.
- Breathe deeply, it will calm your thoughts and help let go of judging yourself.
- Have courage to take up something new or call me today and I will help to make life grander than ever!
We are, after all, the boomers. So, let’s B-O-O-M!
Monica Fernandi is a yoga/fitness instructor and personal trainer. Visit her website atwww.monicafernandi.com to read past blogs and testimonials and even jump into her exercise video library. You can also find her on social media at Monica Fernandi/GrowStrengthWithin for positive and uplifting wisdom.
