There are many reasons most people start, but can’t finish one of America’s great marathon hikes like the Appalachian Trail.
Simply put, it’s just so danged hard on the body, mind and soul.
After conquering the AT in 2018, Fauquier County’s Doug Harpole is back home after hiking 1,090 miles of the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail.
He flew home from Reno on June 30 after almost three months hiking from the Mexican border through the dry, extremely windy deserts of Southern California and into the snowy Sierra Nevadas with his friend Nadine Bruhn.
“In a nutshell, I was terribly homesick, I was in a great deal of pain, and I just wasn’t having any fun. It was time to come home. But, no regrets! It was a great adventure,” said Harpole.
Plus, Harpole had a hard deadline: his son Nathan’s wedding on Sept. 18. “There was no way I was going to miss that.”
In a note to friends and family the 61-year-old Amissville resident explained his predicament:
“On the Appalachian Trail in 2018, I felt like I was always close to home and could return at a moment’s notice if necessary. But on the PCT, it was much more remote. I could hike for a week or a couple of hundred miles and not see a single road or a town. I just felt very isolated, cut off from home. I carried a GPS on which I kept contact with (wife) Susan daily, but I was still uncomfortable.
“As far as the pain, it’s part of long-distance backpacking. On the AT, I tore my meniscus about halfway through (unknown to me at the time). I hiked over a thousand miles in daily pain with swelling and had to have surgery when I got back.
“I started the PCT knowing that I had arthritis (and no cartilage on the inner half) of my right knee, but I had done lots of prep hiking and met with my orthopedist before the trip. We felt like it would be manageable. Within the first 100 miles it got very painful and I was considering quitting but, over time, with my brace and by taking large quantities of vitamin I (Ibuprofen), the pain diminished.
“I was feeling extremely fit, strong, and mostly pain-free by the time we entered the Sierra Neva- da Mountains (about mile 700). I was wearing a knee brace but had stopped taking Ibuprofen. X-rays revealed a hairline fracture at the top of my tibia. The doctor recommended 4-6 weeks rest, etc.
“Everyone on the trail (and off) is asking if I will finish the second half of the PCT. Even if I healed and got back on trail, I could end up in notoriously snowy weather in the mountains of Washington and British Columbia.
“What about next year? Or beyond? I don’t know.
“I’m just so glad to be home I don’t even think about it. I had a great time on the PCT. I back- packed over another 1,000 miles. I saw lots of beautiful stuff and met a lot of wonderful people
“Just as we exited the northern end of Yosemite National Park (mile 900), everything changed. and made a lot of great memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.