African American Cultural Festival celebrates Juneteenth

  • Updated
Juneteenth

Visitors to Eva Walker Park on June 19 will have the opportunity to celebrate food, music and local businesses at the African American Cultural Festival: Juneteenth. The first-ever festival will be held at Eva Walker Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19.

Free hamburgers, hot dogs, corn and baked beans will be donated by Sibby’s Restaurant and Lounge. Music will be provided by GPVibe Band and Daron Taps Eclectic Soul.

Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed.

More information, including schedules and updates may be found at Facebook-- Fauquier County Juneteenth.

