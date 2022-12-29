Following the 131st consecutive Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action at Warrenton’s Courthouse Square Dec. 17, representatives of five of the sponsoring organizations presented a donation of $1,812 to Special Olympics Virginia in honor of the Warrenton Police Department.
Funds were collected from those who participate in the vigils and appreciate the department's protection of First Amendment rights.
At the ceremony were: Officer Molly Kimball and Chief Michael Kochis, Warrenton Police Department; Mary Haak, Coming to the Table; Ruthann Litchford, League of Women Voters of the Prince William-Fauquier Area; Ellen Head, senior director of development, Special Olympics Virginia; Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier branch - NAACP; Major Tim Carter, WPD; Scott Christian, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy; and Jon Trevathan, Piedmont Race Amity Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.