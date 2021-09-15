A decade after an improvised explosive device left Marine Cpl. Larry Bailey II clinging to life in combat against the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, the triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient recalls that day. Bailey, 35, lives in Sumerduck in a fully accessible home that a 9/11 charity, the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, helped construct.

Twenty years ago I was 15, in freshman year at Zion Benton Township High School in Illinois. I’m from a military family so we moved around a lot. Both my parents were in the Navy; my Dad made it a career.

It was before first period. We had TVs on in the common areas. I was watching when the second plane hit.

After a little bit of college, I started talking to the military recruiters more. The Air Force and Navy offered me two special forces programs for para-rescuers and air combat commandos, but I signed a five-year, security forces contract with the Marines and went to boot camp in California.

In 2011, I deployed to Afghanistan. We had a lot of really ridiculous rules of engagement that kept our hands tied in a lot of cases. The day I got blown up [June 28, 2011] was one of the first times they lifted a lot of those rules of engagement so we could go do an operation.

We hiked five or six hours from our patrol base, on foot most of the time. We stopped and rested twice. I switched off carrying the heavy machine gun with my gunner. There were quite a few IED hits that day, but nothing serious (at first) with the group of riflemen I was with. Nothing life-threatening.

We had just taken what turned out to be the compound of the local Taliban commander. Good intel wasn’t passed along, so we didn’t know it was his compound. If we had, I can’t say we would have been more cautious -- we were always cautious with the amount of IEDs out there — but we might have had a little bit less lax mindset. We were unpacking and pretty much relaxed there for the day.

Most of the time, once we win a gunfight, which we always did, the Taliban leave, and just stay gone and regroup and fight somewhere else a different day. But this time they regrouped and ambushed some Marines we had on the outside of the compound holding security. One of my buddies died from that ambush.

Myself and another machine gunner, we went up to the rooftop of the compound. It was a two-story building made of mud and hay with a flat roof. The Taliban were maybe a good 300 to 400 yards away. They were small dots. If we weren’t in a fire fight, we probably would have noticed the roof was discolored where they’d dug it up to put the IED in. Rooftop IEDs are rare.

I turned around and called for some ammo. Really, this is the only part I didn’t remember, but apparently as soon as I pivoted back around to reload the machine gun, that’s when the IED went off.

It’s kind of weird because a little bit of this is kind of like the movies. I could see the spot where I was standing and there was like a clear circle or halo underneath me, then in slow motion, it started to break apart and fall through. Then I hit the roof and the roof caved in.

The next thing I knew I had a bunch of my buddies jumping on top of me, dragging me. I didn’t realize it was them at first. I was punching and throwing people off me. I don’t know what I was thinking. I might have been snatched up [by the Taliban]. They held my arms until I realized it was them. I go to myself, “OK, that’s cool, I don’t have to stab anybody or whatever.”

I guess I blocked my gunner from taking most of the blast. He was bleeding a little bit, had a concussion, but other than that, he was fine. Oddly enough, my clothes were ripped; all his clothes got blown off.

Even as they were trying to calm me down, I could feel they were putting tourniquets on my legs and arms. My buddy Marino did most of it. We sat there – I lay there – and talked until the birds came in. As soon as the Taliban heard the helicopters come in, they took off.

We had run out of litters from other injuries, so they grabbed a ladder and put a sheet on it and I think put a sheet over me, as well, and carried me to the helicopter that way. It was a British unit that flew in.

They took me to Camp Leatherneck and from there to Landstuhl [Medical Center] in Germany and from there to Walter Reed [where both legs and his left arm were amputated].

I believe they could have salvaged my left leg but, at that point, they had me too drugged up to ask me, which is fine. I see guys who had a salvaged limb; not all, but a majority of them end up coming back and getting that limb amputated because it was causing too much pain.

I got blown up on June 28, 2011, and, in total, I spent almost three years at Walter Reed – a good year of intense rehab, physical therapy, working with the prosthetics and things like that, and after that, more classes including separation classes and next steps. I medically retired in October 2013.

Personally I’m doing pretty good. Just living, living life, trying to work and get my business running and moving. You can call it an advertisement and investment fund type thing. At least, that is what I’d like it to be in the long run.

I still have a lot of stuff to do. I generally don’t have a negative outlook on anything. I’m not one of the guys — well, we’ve had a few guys we had to go and pull out of their basement because they were only leaving the house to buy food and something to drink.

I go to the V.A. for general medical care, but all my prosthetics I still do at Walter Reed. They actually have a prosthetic lab right there where they make all the corrections. The V.A. has to make a cast of the limb, mill it out and wait for it to come back.

I break my hand prosthetic quite often just because I’m pretty active, but not my legs. I got an operation called an osseointegration where they connect metal to the femurs, and you connect your prosthetic to that. That’s a lot better for balance and shoulder prosthetic.

You always see me in prosthetics when I leave the house, but at home, I generally don’t have them on. I might have some really short prosthetics on, close to the ground, which are more comfortable and have better balance.

[Before moving to Sumerduck] I used to be really, really short-tempered about people who would break their neck staring at me. Back then I’d say, “You got a question to ask? Stop staring.” Now either I won’t say anything or ask them a little bit nicer if they have a question.

I have a lot of different thoughts, a lot of emotions [about the pullout from Afghanistan]. A lot of us got the feeling, “Okay, so the time we spent over there and the buddies we lost, was that pointless now?’

I don’t think it was pointless. I think a lot about the families we were helping. Maybe it’s me reaching to find a positive, but there was a time period where it was a lot more peaceful. Families didn’t have to hide their daughters all the time. The Taliban wasn’t coming around forcing them to do things. The Taliban was coming around trying to cut deals with them, stuff like that.

That bothers me a lot.

Other than that, I have no regrets at all. My only regret is I can’t deploy more.

