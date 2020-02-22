Most veterans face difficulties when they return to civilian life, but older veterans have unique challenges as they age. Those older than 65 who have been in active military service are at greater risk for a host of illnesses as a direct result of their service, including heart disease, cancer and neurological disorders, as well as PTSD, depression, loneliness and dysfunctional family relationships.
For Vietnam-era vets alone, there are 14 medical conditions related to Agent Orange exposure that automatically qualify them for benefits with documentation of at least one day of service in that war. But only 35 percent of veterans are enrolled in the Veterans Administration services and programs. The reasons vets don’t enroll varies. Some don’t know what benefit they qualify for; many are too proud to ask for help; the paperwork can be daunting and, without someone to help them through the process, vets give up when their application is denied for a small error.
Spouses of those with military service can also qualify for benefits, such as “Aid and Attendance,” which can help pay for in-home care or care in a facility.
There are thousands of men and women who served our country through military service and it’s up to all of us to support our vets by connecting them with services they are entitled to.
Veterans Resource Summit
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will speak on “Pension, Survivor’s Pension, Aid & Attendance” to veterans on Thursday, March 26, at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. Topics will also include qualifications, benefits and updates on the application process. One of the highlights will be honoring our veterans and their caregivers.
AARP-VA is sponsoring the summit for the second year. The 2019 event drew a wide turnout from veterans and their families in Culpeper, which confirmed the value of a recurring program. Hosting the event at the airport in Fauquier County will allow for greater attendance, as well as providing space for resource tables from a variety of different organizations that support veterans.
Liesa Dodson, of Grace Retirement Village in Stanardsville, is the Aging Together representative coordinating the event. “I work with veterans on a regular basis and in doing so quickly realized that there are gaps in veteran benefit education and information,” said Dodson. “When assistance is needed, it can be very overwhelming and veterans are often given misinformation and find themselves calling multiple numbers, while never really getting resolution to their questions.”
At the Fauquier event in March there will be a specialist from the VDVS there to answer any questions and provide correct contact information. The resource tables will also help to alleviate confusion and provide valuable assistance.
Help for veterans
This list is not comprehensive but a good resource to get you started.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, local post 9835: cdrpost9835@vfwva.org
American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces: 434-979-7143
American Legion: 703-369-4900
Hero’s Bridge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting older veterans, Dave Benhoff: 540-717-9687, www.herosbridge.org
Information on Gulf War/Agent Orange/Project Shad/Mustard Agents and Lewisite/Ionizing Radiation: 800-749-8387, www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures
Veteran Support - Veterans Services Administration representatives are available for benefit consultations on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 219 E. Davis St., #100, Culpeper, (in the Career Center, basement level). Take the elevator at the end of the hall to the basement or park behind the building and enter ground level to the Culpeper Career Resource Center
Virginia Department of Veteran Services: 703-630-2810
Virginia Veteran and Family Support: 540-840-3003
Veterans Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)
Veterans Affairs: 1-800-827-1000
If you go
Veterans Resource Summit
Hosted by Aging Together
Thursday, March 26
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Warrenton-Fauquier Airport – new terminal
15333 Iris Trail,
Midland
Free with lunch included
RSVP to info@agingtogether.org or 540-829-6405
