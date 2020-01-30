“Rabbit Hole,” a 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, powerfully chronicles the survival of family members after the loss of a loved one. The subject of David Lindsay-Abaire’s play is grief, loss and the supreme effort people must make to comfort each other in these mournful days. How can a family cope with the pointless, accidental death of a 4-year-old child? Anyone who has ever been a parent, or lost someone close, cannot help but be emotionally drawn into this riveting story.
The Fauquier Community Theatre’s exceptionally transparent five-member cast poignantly portrays the penetrating feelings of grief – but each in their own way. They are all navigating the long road to closure and acceptance with this heart-wrenching loss.
The play follows the journey of Becca (Ivy Elizabeth) and Howie (Danny Seal) through the aftermath of the tragic death of their only son, Danny, who was accidentally hit by a car. While Becca draws away from loved ones, averts offers of support from friends and family, and looks to escape from everything even remotely related to Danny, Howie puts all of his effort into hiding his emotions and pretending to move on. Becca’s mom, Nat (Sandra DeRocha) sharply explores the grit and truthful notion of how grief is split up and unfairly measured and knows too well its long-lasting effects.
There are some light moments in the play which bring much-needed laughter. Katie Gorman expertly exemplifies her role with her cool, calm and collected depiction of Izzy, Becca’s younger, immature sister. She is accidentally pregnant, which sets off complex feelings in Becca, who is convinced that the girl is simply not prepared for the complexities of parenting. Cole Edwards completes the cast as Jason, a humble, relatable high school student with a sorrowful secret, but one who can still look forward to a full, rewarding life.
The cast brilliantly maneuvers through the complex emotions that follow a tragedy. Laughter is welcomed and earned, which then leads to inevitable yearning and devastation. The audience is able to follow it all every step of the way. The cast achieves in telling a story of the cycle of grief into new beginnings, blame, ego and family dynamics, with great sensitivity, care and precision. These performances, astutely directed by Ken Wayne and produced by Katy Benko-Miner, combine to create an unforgettable evening.
The play will run for nine performances through Feb. 9 at the Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for students and seniors, and $18 for adults. More information and reserved seating for all the performances is available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
