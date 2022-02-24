5K will honor Bill Woodbury of Winfall Farm

Bill Woodbury always had an insatiable drive to tackle a challenge.
“Early on when we were dating, he took me to a 1740 house that was falling apart and told me of his plans to restore it,” said his wife, Hally Woodbury.
He bought the old house, and the two married shortly after in 1971 at the Old Chapel in Fort Myers, Florida. They honeymooned in Williamsburg where they did some architecture research and antique shopping for the house. When not working for the Department of the Navy, Bill Woodbury was restoring the house with skills he acquired tinkering alongside his father.
The Hunter Mill House, as it was named, was a hunting lodge for the 6th Lord of Fairfax. Woodbury spent more than a decade preserving its history for future owners.
At the Hunter Mill House, the couple raised their only child, a daughter Alex, until relocating to Fauquier County in 1986 to take on a new challenge: a 170-year-old house on almost as many acres. “The house at Winfall farm was a century younger than the Hunter Mill House but not in much better condition. It was recommended that we bulldoze it, but Bill wouldn’t have it,” said Hally Woodbury. Nearly four decades later, the farm has become Woodbury’s legacy.
There he studied farming techniques, raised beef cattle and grew high-quality hay.
“My father was always up to try something new that required cost, planning and building,” said Alex Kelly-Maartens who moved, with her husband and two young daughters, to the farm in 2016. During the first COVID summer, her father oversaw a patio installation with large stones collected from a riverbank on the farm.
But Woodbury also enjoyed simple pleasures. “He was the king of French Toast,” said his daughter. Woodbury took charge of Sunday morning breakfasts and knew that French toast wasn’t complete without maple syrup.
“Two years ago, I read an article about maple syrup tapping and asked my dad if we had any maple trees on the property,” said Kelly-Maartens. “He laughed because when my parents bought the farm, my mom had planted some. Turns out we were surrounded by maples,” she added.
That year, Kelly-Maartens and her father tapped the farm’s maple trees for the first time.
“My father wanted to share everything he learned and experienced with other people,” said Kelly-Maartens. “Since my family moved onto the farm, we had begun to transition into agritourism to share what the farm had to offer with our community.”
Unfortunately, during the early planning stages of the new farm program, Woodbury received an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) diagnosis.
“My father had beat cancer twice. This diagnosis was the only thing that had ever held him back,” said Kelly-Maartens.
Four months after the diagnosis, Kelly-Maartens processed the collected sap and made the first batch of Winfall Farm syrup. “I was determined to have my father with me while making our first batch of sap. Since he was chairbound and unable to get to my house for the sap boil, I Facetimed him for five of the eight-hour sap production. As soon as we were done, I rushed over to have him try some. Mind you, he received a feeding tube in July of 2021 and hadn’t had a drop of food or drink in his mouth since then. I took my mason jar of our first batch of Winfall syrup and poured some on my finger for him to taste. He could not speak, so I got big approving body sway, nod and smile. This was our last project together,” said Kelly-Maartens.
Woodbury died of ALS Jan. 6 of this year.
In honor of Woodbury and the legacy he leaves behind, Kelly-Maartens has organized a Run with the Sap 5K on March 26 to benefit the ALS Association. The course will cover 3.1 miles on the Winfall Farm property, through woods and river crossings. Registrants will see the tapped trees for sap collection and be able to taste the fresh sap following the run.
Register for the run/walk at www.facebook.com/winfallinva.
